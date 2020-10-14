fbpx
QQQ
-3.79
298.31
-1.29%
DIA
-1.62
288.39
-0.56%
SPY
-2.67
352.84
-0.76%
TLT
+ 0.50
161.25
+ 0.31%
GLD
+ 0.97
176.73
+ 0.55%

CbdMD Net Sales Revenue Expected To Spike 76%, According To Prelim Report

byJelena Martinovic
October 14, 2020 1:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Cannabidiol brand cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) anticipates generating between $41.7 million and $41.8 million in net sales revenue in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

That’s at least a 76% year-over-year increase in revenue, the company says.

In addition, cbdMD disclosed its sales revenue for the last three months of 2020 would range between $11.5 and $11.7 million, versus $9.54 million in the same period last year.

“CbdMD continues to generate outstanding sales growth while reaffirming its commitment to reaching positive adjusted operating income during calendar 2020,” chairman and co-CEO Martin Sumichrast said.

The company “has been a brand leader in marketing, product innovation, and customer service, and we expect to continue to gain more market share and achieve additional growth into 2021,” he added.

Last month, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company inked a multi-year retail distribution deal with Life Time Inc. (LT), a health club chain.

As per the agreement, Life Time opted to distribute cbdMD's cannabidiol products within its physical locations and online.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Trade Roots Secures $4.9M In Financing

Cannabis company Trade Roots raised $4.9 million in Series A financing. read more

Gage Cannabis Seeks $50M In Financing Before IPO, Exec Chair Bruce Linton Says

Craft cannabis brand Gage Cannabis Co. is poised to raise up to $50 million through a share offering. The Detroit-based company is offering more than 28.5 million shares of subordinate voting shares at $1.75 per share. read more

Aurora Continues To Sell Assets, Places Focus On 'Core Markets'

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) opted to part ways with Australia-based Cann Group. read more

Enlightened, Harvest Health And Curaleaf Each Open New Stores

4 Enlightened Dispensaries Open In Arkansas Cannabis brand Enlightened is cutting the ribbon on four new dispensaries in Arkansas. read more

Flower One Expects $11.5M In Q3 Revenue On Heels Of $39M Debt Deal

Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) disclosed Tuesday it expects to generate $11.5 million in revenue for the third quarter. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.