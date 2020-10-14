fbpx
Aurora Exits Cann Group, Places Focus On 'Core Markets'

byJelena Martinovic
October 14, 2020 10:44 am
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) opted to part ways with Cann Group.

According to the Marijuana Business Daily, the Canadian cannabis company sold off its interest in its Australian industry peer.

The company stated it has sold its "11.84% shareholding in Cann Group via off-market trades to a small number of undisclosed buyers" on Friday, Oct 9, after the market closed.

The news — which came on the heels of the release of Aurora's fourth-quarter earnings report — was disclosed Monday.

During the last fiscal year, the company lost over CA$3.3 billion ($2.5 billion).

In addition, its impairment loss amounted to CA$37.2 million ($28.2 million) on its Cann Group position for the fiscal year. In the last year, the impairment charge was CA$18.2 million.

Aurora spokeswoman Michelle Lefler told the cannabis business news outlet that they "continue to see growth potential in this important market and will maintain active relationships with key distribution partners to enhance the availability of Aurora's portfolio of leading, high-quality medical cannabis."

As a part of its "business transformation plan," executive chair Michael Singer recently noted that the company has been "building the infrastructure and capabilities necessary for a successful and diversified business."

Singer was appointed to the role after serving as the company's interim CEO for over six months.

Lefler further explained that Aurora's primary focus is on its "core markets," including the medical and recreational market in Canada, the development of international medical markets, and the CBD market in the U.S. on which the company debuted in May.

Courtesy image

