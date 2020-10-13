Al Harrington's Viola Launches Incubator Program To Generate 10K Cannabis Jobs

Viola, the cannabis company founded by National Basketball Association veteran Al Harrington, has introduced an incubator program that provides operational support to blank entrepreneurs in the cannabis space.

Los Angeles-based Viola launched a new initiative designed to provide sales, marketing, and fundraising resources to select businesses.

Black family-owned farm, Gold Standard Farms, would be Viola's initial strategic deal within the program.

The farm, founded by Fred and Eller Wease Polk, exists for over eight decades, and it has two locations.

Gold Standard CEO Jarrel Howard said they are "honored" to team up with Viola.

"The partnership we've forged through this incubator program serves as a catalyst in all the progress the world is so desperate to see in the space," Howard said.

The brand has been involved in social justice advocacy earlier, as evidenced by the Viola Cares's debut in February. The initiative's primary goal is to generate over 10,000 jobs and hundreds of new business owners.

"The disproportionate amount of obstacles people of color face is no secret," Harington said Tuesday.

He explained that "basic access to capital and entrepreneurial knowledge" are the "most prominent barriers" in an attempt to enter the cannabis industry.

"These obstacles are felt most by minority communities, and the launch of this incubator program is our response to actively combat this issue," Harrington added.

Besides Viola, Harrington also owns other brands within the industry, including Harrington Wellness, which manufactures the re+PLAY CBD brand.

