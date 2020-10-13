fbpx
QQQ
-1.07
295.60
-0.36%
DIA
-2.18
290.59
-0.76%
SPY
-2.98
355.34
-0.85%
TLT
+ 1.17
159.43
+ 0.73%
GLD
-2.89
183.46
-1.6%

Al Harrington's Viola Launches Incubator Program To Generate 10K Cannabis Jobs

byJelena Martinovic
October 13, 2020 1:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Viola, the cannabis company founded by National Basketball Association veteran Al Harrington, has introduced an incubator program that provides operational support to blank entrepreneurs in the cannabis space.

Los Angeles-based Viola launched a new initiative designed to provide sales, marketing, and fundraising resources to select businesses.

Black family-owned farm, Gold Standard Farms, would be Viola's initial strategic deal within the program.

The farm, founded by Fred and Eller Wease Polk, exists for over eight decades, and it has two locations.

Gold Standard CEO Jarrel Howard said they are "honored" to team up with Viola.

"The partnership we've forged through this incubator program serves as a catalyst in all the progress the world is so desperate to see in the space," Howard said.

The brand has been involved in social justice advocacy earlier, as evidenced by the Viola Cares's debut in February. The initiative's primary goal is to generate over 10,000 jobs and hundreds of new business owners.

"The disproportionate amount of obstacles people of color face is no secret," Harington said Tuesday.

He explained that "basic access to capital and entrepreneurial knowledge" are the "most prominent barriers" in an attempt to enter the cannabis industry.

"These obstacles are felt most by minority communities, and the launch of this incubator program is our response to actively combat this issue," Harrington added.    

Besides Viola, Harrington also owns other brands within the industry, including Harrington Wellness, which manufactures the re+PLAY CBD brand. 

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Flower One Expects $11.5M In Q3 Revenue On Heels Of $39M Debt Deal

Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) disclosed Tuesday it expects to generate $11.5 million in revenue for the third quarter. read more

New CBD Rules In Australia Bode Well For Overall Market, Observers Say

Last month, Australia's Ministry of Health and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) agreed to reschedule CBD from Schedule 4 to Schedule 3. This allows for CBD to be sold without a prescription. The decision and down scheduling is set to take effect on June 1, 2021. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Bhang, CannaSafe, Green Cures, From The Earth

Peruse the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry: Bhang Parts Ways With Graham Simmonds, Appoints CGOC‘s Nick Richards To Board Cannabis CPG company Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) tapped Nick Richards to its board, replacing Graham Simmonds. read more

Indus To Witness Record Revenue Quarter, Positive Operating Income

Cannabis company Indus Holdings Inc. (CSE: INDS) (OTCQX: INDXF) expects to generate roughly $14.1 million in revenue during the third quarter. That’s a sequential increase of 42%. read more

Canopy Growth Closes Agreements With Big Alcohol Distributors

Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) (TSE: WEED) announced Tuesday a new distribution partnership with two major alcohol distributors: Reyes Beer Division and Manhattan Beer. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.