fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.85
293.69
+ 0.29%
DIA
-1.36
289.77
-0.47%
SPY
-1.32
353.68
-0.37%
TLT
+ 0.97
159.63
+ 0.6%
GLD
-2.92
183.49
-1.62%

Canopy Growth Closes Agreements With Big Alcohol Distributors

byJavier Hasse
October 13, 2020 12:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC) (TSE: WEED) announced Tuesday a new distribution partnership with two major alcohol distributors: Reyes Beer Division and Manhattan Beer.

The company will leverage these partnerships to bring its sports hydration brand, BioSteel, to U.S. consumers in a ready-to-drink format.

Earlier this year, BioSteel signed NFL star Patrick Mahomes as an equity partner and endorser of the brand, along with other star athletes and fitness influencers. The goal is to build awareness and market share with health-minded U.S. consumers.

Why It Matters

This move shows how Canopy Growth can leverage the vast beverage distribution network of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to market its products.

The global beverage leader owns 37% of Canopy Growth.

Also interesting about this deal is the fact that it leverages beer distributors to bring energy drinks to consumers. This strategy has been successful for brands like Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) and Bang Energy.

“The benefits of the strategic relationship between BioSteel and Canopy Growth are clearly showcased with these milestone distribution partnerships," David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth, said in an email to Benzinga. "By leveraging Constellation’s vast distribution network within the beverage category, we are able to deliver BioSteel sport hydration beverages to consumers across the U.S.”

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Indus To Witness Record Revenue Quarter, Positive Operating Income

Cannabis company Indus Holdings Inc. (CSE: INDS) (OTCQX: INDXF) expects to generate roughly $14.1 million in revenue during the third quarter. That’s a sequential increase of 42%. read more

JW Partners' Jason Wild Talks Cannabis, TerrAscend, Stock Picks With Barron's

Jason Wild, CEO of JW Asset Management LLC, is one of the most seasoned U.S. institutional investors in legal cannabis.  The former pharmacist, who oversees $1 billion in assets, recently chatted with Barron's about his fund. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Bhang, CannaSafe

Peruse the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry: Bhang Parts Ways With Graham Simmonds, Appoints CGOC‘s Nick Richards To Board Cannabis CPG company Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) tapped Nick Richards to its board, replacing Graham Simmonds. read more

BofA Analyst: Canopy Poised For Growth As Democrats Hope For Marijuana Legalization

As the 2020 election heats up, Smith Falls, Ontario-based Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) is hustling to gai additional U.S. market access, according to a Bank of America Global Research analysis. read more

GrowGeneration Enters Arizona Cannabis Market Via Hydroponics Depot Deal

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is entering the state of Arizona via the acquisition of Phoenix-based Hydroponics Depot. The Denver-based company, a large hydroponics retail chain serving the cannabis industry in the U.S., expands to the Arizona market at an opportune time. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.