fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.20
293.33
+ 0.41%
DIA
-0.81
289.22
-0.28%
SPY
-0.19
352.55
-0.05%
TLT
+ 0.61
159.99
+ 0.38%
GLD
-2.07
182.64
-1.15%

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Bhang, CannaSafe

byJelena Martinovic
October 13, 2020 9:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Peruse the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry:

Bhang Parts Ways With Graham Simmonds, Appoints CGOC‘s Nick Richards To Board

Cannabis CPG company Bhang Inc. (CSE:BHNG) (OTCQB:BHNGF) tapped Nick Richards to its board, replacing Graham Simmonds.

The Miami-based company noted that Richards was nominated by Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corp. (CSE:CGOC) to serve as a director, according to a subscription deal between the two companies.

Moreover, the agreement granted CGOC the right to appoint a nominee to the Bhang’s board.

CGOC is Bhang’s long-term investor, which earlier this year opted to invest up to CA$ 1.5 million ($1.13 million) in a private placement offering of units.

Meanwhile, Richards is a seasoned cannabis industry attorney and also an adjunct professor of law.

He is a Partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP’s tax and cannabis practice groups.

Bhang’s CEO and Director Jamie L. Pearson thanked Simmonds for his contribution – on behalf of the board – and also thanked CGOC “for their continued support.”

She also welcomed Richards to its ranks, adding that he “brings extensive knowledge as a practicing attorney and cannabis industry specialist.”

In addition, the company vested 500,000 of its restricted stock units concerning the Simmonds’ resignation, as per Friday's press release.

CannaSafe Expands Its Executives Team

The cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe confirmed Monday additions to its team of executives.

The Van Nuys-based lab tapped the former VP of Sales at LeafLogix, Todd Geller, to serve as VP of Business Development.

He is going to supervise CaannaSafe’s Sales and Marketing department and build partnership programs.

Geller also spent eight years working as VP of Sales and Marketing at CallSource.

Dr. Keith Wheatstone, Ph.D., who spent over three decades serving in senior leadership positions at several environmental testing laboratories, was appointed as CannaSafe's Senior VP of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Prior to this, he was a President at various Eurofins business units, as well as Eurofins Environment Testing US's President and CEO.

Currently, he is Building Water Sampling Services' President and owner.

The company also hired Matthew McCormack to oversee its financial department.

McCormack brings extensive experience in financial growth strategies, having spent over two decades working in Food and Beverage and Product Manufacturing industries as well as Consulting environments.

Prior to this, he served as Merieux North America's CFO. He held the same position at both Intelligentsia Coffee and Ornua Foods North America.

Lastly, Dr. Aaron Stancik, Ph.D., was named VP of Science to oversee the high-level technical applications, as well as method development, Research and Development, and instrument procurement and installation.

Previously, Dr. Stancik served at Earth Labs as Chief Science Officer.

Aaron Riley, the company's CEO, said that they are "delighted to welcome such a talented group of professionals" to their executive team, which includes recently appointed VP of Operations, Bosco Ramirez, as well.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Movers & Shakers Markets General

Related Articles

BofA Analyst: Canopy Poised For Growth As Democrats Hope For Marijuana Legalization

As the 2020 election heats up, Smith Falls, Ontario-based Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) is hustling to gai additional U.S. market access, according to a Bank of America Global Research analysis. read more

GrowGeneration Enters Arizona Cannabis Market Via Hydroponics Depot Deal

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is entering the state of Arizona via the acquisition of Phoenix-based Hydroponics Depot. The Denver-based company, a large hydroponics retail chain serving the cannabis industry in the U.S., expands to the Arizona market at an opportune time. read more

What To Know About Higher Standards' Cannabis Pop-Up Store In Puerto Rico

Greenlane Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GNLN) New York City-based luxury lifestyle brand, Higher Standards, has expanded its retail footprint with a pop-up store in Puerto Rico. read more

International Land Alliance Forms JV With California Hemp Grower

International Land Alliance Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) teamed up with a privately-held California hemp grower to form a joint venture to develop a commercial hemp operation. read more

Harborside Expects Revenue to Exceed $18.5M In Q3

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF) reported Monday that it expects to generate over $18.5 million in read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.