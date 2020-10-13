Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Bhang, CannaSafe

Peruse the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry:

Bhang Parts Ways With Graham Simmonds, Appoints CGOC‘s Nick Richards To Board

Cannabis CPG company Bhang Inc. (CSE:BHNG) (OTCQB:BHNGF) tapped Nick Richards to its board, replacing Graham Simmonds.

The Miami-based company noted that Richards was nominated by Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corp. (CSE:CGOC) to serve as a director, according to a subscription deal between the two companies.

Moreover, the agreement granted CGOC the right to appoint a nominee to the Bhang’s board.

CGOC is Bhang’s long-term investor, which earlier this year opted to invest up to CA$ 1.5 million ($1.13 million) in a private placement offering of units.

Meanwhile, Richards is a seasoned cannabis industry attorney and also an adjunct professor of law.

He is a Partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP’s tax and cannabis practice groups.

Bhang’s CEO and Director Jamie L. Pearson thanked Simmonds for his contribution – on behalf of the board – and also thanked CGOC “for their continued support.”

She also welcomed Richards to its ranks, adding that he “brings extensive knowledge as a practicing attorney and cannabis industry specialist.”

In addition, the company vested 500,000 of its restricted stock units concerning the Simmonds’ resignation, as per Friday's press release.

CannaSafe Expands Its Executives Team

The cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe confirmed Monday additions to its team of executives.

The Van Nuys-based lab tapped the former VP of Sales at LeafLogix, Todd Geller, to serve as VP of Business Development.

He is going to supervise CaannaSafe’s Sales and Marketing department and build partnership programs.

Geller also spent eight years working as VP of Sales and Marketing at CallSource.

Dr. Keith Wheatstone, Ph.D., who spent over three decades serving in senior leadership positions at several environmental testing laboratories, was appointed as CannaSafe's Senior VP of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Prior to this, he was a President at various Eurofins business units, as well as Eurofins Environment Testing US's President and CEO.

Currently, he is Building Water Sampling Services' President and owner.

The company also hired Matthew McCormack to oversee its financial department.

McCormack brings extensive experience in financial growth strategies, having spent over two decades working in Food and Beverage and Product Manufacturing industries as well as Consulting environments.

Prior to this, he served as Merieux North America's CFO. He held the same position at both Intelligentsia Coffee and Ornua Foods North America.

Lastly, Dr. Aaron Stancik, Ph.D., was named VP of Science to oversee the high-level technical applications, as well as method development, Research and Development, and instrument procurement and installation.

Previously, Dr. Stancik served at Earth Labs as Chief Science Officer.

Aaron Riley, the company's CEO, said that they are "delighted to welcome such a talented group of professionals" to their executive team, which includes recently appointed VP of Operations, Bosco Ramirez, as well.

