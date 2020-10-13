High Profile Opens New Cannabis Dispensary In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids is getting a new cannabis dispensary.

The High Profile Boutique chain opened its fifth location in the West Michigan city on Monday.

The dispensary will start as a licensed medical marijuana shop and is expected to incorporate adult-use sales by the end of the year, after a city ordinance has been approved.

Other Michigan locations for High Profile include Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grant, and Buchanan.

C3 Industries: High Profile is a subsidiary of C3 Industries, a vertically-integrated cannabis company based in Ann Arbor.

C3 launched in 2018 with an indoor cultivation facility in Portland, Oregon. The company expanded into Michigan with a 36,000-square-foot cultivation and manufacturing center in the village of Webberville.

C3’s main product branch is the Cloud Cover Cannabis brand.

The company also holds a full suite of cultivation, processing and retail licenses in Missouri.

“Since our first West Michigan location opened in Grant, we have seen the licensed market expand exponentially and demand for high-quality products continues to be very strong in both the medical and recreational markets,” said C3 chief executive Ankur Rungta.

The executive anticipated that High Profile will expand to a new location in Kalamazoo, which is expected to open in early 2021.

Image courtesy of C3 Industries.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.