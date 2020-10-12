How 1906 Is Revolutionizing Self-Care One Edible At A Time

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15. Among the attendees is 1906.

Although it is still an emerging industry, legal cannabis has gone through several iterations.

It began as a grower-centered flower-based market that largely catered to stoners and then evolved to a more retail-centered market that started to experiment with multiple form factors such as edibles, beverages and concentrates.

More recently, legal cannabis has moved into a third stage in which the focus is on a broader audience of consumers and their most common need states. Consumers who are not looking to get high, but rather to get well.

1906 has been instrumental in pioneering cannabis 3.0. With their groundbreaking form factor, 1906 Drops, they have viably moved cannabis into the medicine cabinet as a common life-aid.

Named after the year that cannabis was last nationally accepted as a widespread medicine (the year before the Wiley Act was passed), 1906 was built with the aim to help people live more fulfilling lives.

1906 has created 6 formulas that combine moderately-dosed cannabis with targeted plant medicines. Each experience is thoughtfully engineered to help you do all the life stuff better — whether that’s improving energy levels, relaxation, focus, mood, sex or sleep.

1906 is one of the fastest-growing brands in Colorado and an emerging brand in Oklahoma. It has innovated across R&D, manufacturing and marketing with products that combine moderately-dosed THC with medicinal plants and adaptogens.

Apart from being user friendly and thoughtfully engineered, their products set themselves apart from the competition by delivering curated effects with the fastest onset available anywhere–under 20 minutes.

“I think what people really want are low-dose cannabis products that are not damaging to their lungs and meet their specific needs. If COVID-19 has shown us anything, people are dealing with a lot of anxiety and want something to help them manage daily life better.” said Peter Barsoom, CEO & Co-founder of 1906. “Cannabis can be part of that toolkit but we have to continue to innovate as an industry and create better and better products that deliver on that. I think the direction is going to be in microdose products, especially as more seniors and women come into the market.”

At Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference, Barsoom will discuss the immediate impacts and long term potential of Cannabis 3.0 to show investors where the opportunity lies at this juncture in the world of cannabis.

“Investors have barely tapped the potential here. Sure, historically there has been quick money to be made in cultivation and from moving ‘retail’ from a black market to a legal one, but there is a ceiling to these returns,” said Barsoom. “The market for health and wellness is nearly infinite, and there is so much market share to be taken from pharma, alcohol, OTC remedies and more. So ultimately the question is, where do you want to be in the opportunity cycle?”

Image courtesy of 1906

