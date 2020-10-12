Ayr Strategies COO Reveals Best Practices For Cash Flow Generation And Returns On Capital In The Cannabis Industry

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15. Among the attendees is Ayr Strategies.



The cannabis industry is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. And with federal legalization looming on the horizon, industry veterans are anticipating a wealth of opportunities alongside wide-spread industry acceptance.



“Cannabis is positioned to be among the largest consumer businesses of our time, and we see a major growth opportunity for the U.S. cannabis sector,” said Jennifer Drake, Chief Operating Officer of Ayr Strategies.



Distinguished for its disciplined operations and strong management, AYR Strategies Inc (OTC:AYRSF) is an expanding multi-state cannabis operator, which cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its own dispensaries, delivery and third-party stores.



Ayr recently announced acquisitions, expanding into Pennsylvania and Ohio, building on the company’s strong track record in their initial states of Massachusetts and Nevada.



“With its medicinal and recreational properties, cannabis has a broader demographic appeal than many other industries,” Drake told Benzinga. “In addition, the fact that cannabis has been deemed essential in every state amid COVID-19 lockdowns indicates that it is increasingly entering the mainstream. We anticipate that more consumers will turn to cannabis for their wellness needs in the coming years.”

Continued Growth



Drake has an extensive background in leadership positions, both at large established companies and start-ups. She was the former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS). Drake also institutionalized the businesses of several multi-billion dollar asset management firms, ensuring compliance within complex regulatory frameworks and creating a foundation for accelerated growth.



The COO will be joining the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to share what’s next for Ayr during this exciting time for the company.



Drake will be providing an overview of Ayr Strategies, including the company’s operational strength, plans for continued growth (both organically and through acquisitions), the importance of leadership and establishing controls and best practices that have all led Ayr to notable cash flow generation and returns on capital.



“This frontier industry has the potential for explosive growth near-term,” said Drake. “We see it helping consumers and patients to live better lives, as well as being an engine for job creation and delivering significant value for investors.”



