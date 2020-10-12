Body And Mind CEO Will Discuss Growth Plans And Opening New Dispensaries During COVID Shutdowns

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15. Among the attendees is Body And Mind.



Raising capital and becoming a multi-state operator is no easy feat in the cannabis industry. For the successful minority, a combination of strategic planning, a focus on quality, along with multiple other factors work in tandem towards achieving these milestones.



Started in their home market of Nevada, Body and Mind is one such cannabis company that has taken its experience, quality culture, and proven products and expanded its operations to California, Ohio, and Arkansas.



CEO of Body and Mind Michael Mills will be joining the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to discuss the company’s five-year history in award-winning cannabis products and operations and its measured, debt-free approach to growth and building shareholder value.



“Body and Mind is presenting at the Benzinga conference once again because we know this conference consistently brings the top cannabis companies and leaders together in an easily accessible format that enables investors to understand the expanding cannabis industry,” said Mills.

Continued Expansion



At the conference, Mills will be sharing Body and Mind’s lean operations, branded product portfolio, operation expansion, insight behind opening new dispensaries in the middle of COVID shutdowns and the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry.



“We’ve been able to expand quickly over the past year with a new production facility and two newly opened dispensaries. We’ve brought our branded product portfolio to California and added production/manufacturing for other national brands,” Mills told Benzinga. “Looking to next year, we’re in the process of developing our production/manufacturing facility in Ohio, starting our cultivation in Arkansas and expanding our portfolio of branded products into these markets.”



Body and Mind is also reviewing numerous accretive acquisition opportunities which would allow for further expansion.

Industry Acceptance

Cannabis capital markets have undergone several waves since the industry first began and investors are now differentiating between operators in specific countries and even specific states

“Cannabis sales continue to increase and more states are anticipated to license both medical and recreational cannabis products,” said Mills. “Attitudes around cannabis continue to move towards greater acceptance and the broad designation of cannabis as an essential service during COVID shutdowns opened many eyes to the fact that cannabis is a viable, accepted, and growing industry.”

Mills continued on to say that, “As the stigma of cannabis diminishes and well-run U.S. cannabis companies and MSO’s post strong results, there is an opportunity for investors to evaluate which companies will benefit from the significant growth of legal medical and adult-use cannabis.”

