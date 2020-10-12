fbpx
What To Know About Higher Standards' Cannabis Pop-Up Store In Puerto Rico

byJavier Hasse
October 12, 2020 2:24 pm
Greenlane Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GNLN) New York City-based luxury lifestyle brand, Higher Standards, has expanded its retail footprint with a pop-up store in Puerto Rico.

The pop-up was launched in partnership with local medical cannabis dispensary Clinica Verde. It caters to a diverse and growing audience and is the first collaboration between the two brands.

Higher Standards features a curated mix of luxury smoking accessories and advanced technology brands,  as well as its own branded line of lifestyle accessories, apparel and USA-made glass.

“We're thrilled to partner with Clinica Verde and introduce a unique and socially distant shopping experience to Puerto Rico’s growing cannabis market," Eric Hammond, vice president of Greenlane Brands and general manager of Higher Standards told Benzinga. "As we continue to expand our global retail presence, collaborations with key dispensary partners like Clinic Verde are a natural step in our strategy to invest in innovative markets and expand our audience in a thoughtful and measured approach."

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

