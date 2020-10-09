5 CBD Creams To Try

CBD cream brings the benefits of CBD to a topical application. Not everyone who enjoys CBD can take it orally or wants to use an oil. Some users have localized pain, acne, or other skin conditions that require a more direct application of concentrated CBD.

For these cases, there’s CBD cream. Creams are potent, portable, and won’t leave a sticky residue on the skin. With so many options on the market today, it can be a bit overwhelming to find the right option for your specific needs.

Here are the come of the best CBD creams to buy this year based on reputation, effectiveness, popularity, and branding.

Full Vs. Broad Spectrum CBD Creams

Before you buy, it’s important to know what you’re buying. Let’s talk about full vs. broad spectrum CBD products. What do these terms mean?

CBD comes from cannabis, which contains about 113 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids. THC and CBD are both cannabinoids. A full spectrum CBD product will contain the entire spectrum of cannabinoids found in cannabis. A broad-spectrum product will not contain any THC.

1. Evn CBD Cream

This Evn CBD Salve is the perfect remedy for tired muscles, dry skin, or relaxing after a hard day. Evn CBD is lab-tested and THC-free, so you know exactly what you’re getting and that it’s of the highest quality. Extracted from organically-sourced hemp, Evn CBD is a cut above your average CBD salve, providing all of the amazing benefits of CBD without the risks of imported hemp.

Each 1 oz. container contains 500mg of broad-spectrum CBD. The base is beeswax, which is excellent for skincare and soothing to muscles. Eucalyptus and Lavender oils will help rejuvenate skin and relax the muscles while CBD does its job.

A 500mg container retails for $55.00.

2. Lord Jones CBD Body Lotion

Feeling exhausted? Have dry skin? Lord Jones CBD Body Lotion is the remedy you need to keep those muscles relaxed and your skin hydrated and healthy. This 100ml bottle of high-quality CBD body lotion is perfect for localized pain, discomfort, and dry skin. The lotion easily absorbs into the skin, providing a potent dose of CBD without leaving the skin feeling oily.

Each of Lord Jones’ CBD products are lab-tested to ensure the quality and potency of the CBD. You’ll get three fragrance options: Lord Jones Signature, Grapefruit, and Fragrance Free. The lotion costs just $60 for a 100ml bottle and Lord Jones offers free shipping within the U.S.

3. Joy Organics

Joy Organics offers a CBD salve, a sports cream, and a regular CBD cream. The CBD cream is THC-free, lab-tested, and Joy’s CBD is only sourced from high-quality hemp. Each 30ml bottle contains 250mg of pure CBD extract for the ultimate CBD cream experience. With organic olive oil and aloe leaf juice, your skin will feel more vibrant and moisturized than ever before.

Joy also offers free shipping on all orders. A 30ml bottle costs just $32.95.

4. PureKana CBD Cream

You can’t mention the CBD space and not include PureKana. The company has been on the frontlines of the CBD industry for years, setting higher standards for the products in the marking at carving out a name for itself as one of the top providers. PureKana offers several topicals, from lip balm to transdermal patches; but we’re here to talk about this Lavender Body Balm.

Only the highest-quality hemp is used for extraction, and everything is lab-tested to ensure its quality and potency. Each 2oz. container houses 600mg of high-quality CBD isolate and zero THC, so if you’re looking for a potent CBD cream, this is it.

PureKana’s CBD cream costs just $47.99 per container.

5. Premium Jane CBD Salve

Premium Jane is another household name you’ll want to keep in mind when shopping for CBD products. PJ offers several CBD topical varieties, but we’re going to focus on this Cocoa Butter CBD Salve. Sourced from 100% organic hemp grown in Kentucky, you can’t get much better when it comes to quality. The quality of the hemp has a serious effect on the quality of the CBD, and Premium Jane takes its CBD very seriously.

No pesticides, GMOs, or chemical fertilizers are used, so you’re getting a 100% pure product. Used for sore muscles, general discomfort, or dry skin, this CBD salve costs $125 per 2oz bottle.

Disclaimer: the writer does not have any relationships with the companies mentioned. The companies were sourced through word of mouth. Please consult your physician before using any CBD or cannabis-derived products.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.