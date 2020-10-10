fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.30
277.11
+ 1.53%
DIA
+ 1.59
282.65
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 3.08
340.57
+ 0.9%
TLT
-0.03
160.15
-0.02%
GLD
+ 3.20
174.68
+ 1.8%

How New Zealand Will Vote On Cannabis Is Anyone's Guess As Election Day Nears

byAndrew Ward
October 10, 2020 10:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

New Zealand will head to the polls on Oct. 17 to decide cannabis legalization.

The Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill would let adults 20 and over buy up to 14 grams of marijuana and grow up to two plants per person, or four per household.

The ballot question does not address medical cannabis.

New Zealand is regarded as a liberal-leaning nation, and it could be assumed that the vote is sure to pass. However, recent polling indicated that support has wavered.

Related link: New Zealand's Cannabis Reform Is Akin To Canada's But With A Protectionist Tinge

A Conservative Approach To Drugs
Unlike Mexico, Canada or Uruguay, New Zealand could be the first to pass the measure through a public vote. That said, it may also become the first nation to fail at passing it through a public vote.

According to polls conducted in 2020 and 2019, support for the bill declined from 43% in November 2019 to 40% in June 2020.

Support sank to 35% in September, while opposition rose to 53%. But an Oct. 6 poll conducted by research firm UMR and the Helen Clark Foundation found that 49% of respondents supported the measure compared to 45% who did not.

Julian Buchanan, a Wellington-based harm reduction advocate and human rights advocate, isn't surprised by the declining support.

“New Zealand may be progressive in terms of taking a stand against nuclear power, fighting for women’s rights and opposing the apartheid, but you’re badly mistaken if you think our drug policies are progressive,” he said.

New Zealand has an abstinence-only approach and a drug policy similar to the U.S., Buchanan said.

Similarities include drug testing welfare recipients and evicting thousands of people from their homes over alleged methamphetamine use.

The latter proved erroneous in many cases, resulting in millions being paid out to those affected in 2018.

Conservatism extends to politicians voicing their support for the measure as well. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made clear her intention not to voice an opinion, instead leaving the decision up to the voters.

Meanwhile, the National Party's Judith Collins stated the entire party would oppose the measure.

The lack of support from Arden, who has admitted to being a cannabis user in her younger days, isn’t so surprising.

According to The Guardian, taking a stand could harm Arden and a Labour Party who is well in control of the country’s legislature. "For Ardern, it made sense to avoid being ensnared in a measure that might fail," the report continued. "She is riding high in the polls, her party is close to the threshold to govern alone and holds some of the highest approval numbers ever seen by a New Zealand leader."

Buchanan was not pleased with the decision.

“Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party have not helped by sitting silent on the fence,” he said.

Related link: New Zealand Government Releases Draft Cannabis Legalization Bill For Public Consideration

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets Interview General

Related Articles

The Cannabis Stocks Could Win If New Jersey Legalizes Adult Use

On Election Day, Nov. 3, voters in New Jersey — where there's already an existing medical cannabis market — will consider legalizing adult use. The Garden State will likely vote "yes," according to Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic. As a result, several big-name cannabis companies stand to benefit. read more

Kamala Harris Pledges To Decriminalize Marijuana, Expunge Records At VP Debate

The first and only 2020 vice presidential debate touched on a variety of topics, with Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Vice President Mike Pence each taking their seats 12 feet apart and separated by plexiglass. Only one candidate discussed cannabis.  read more

Cannabis Decriminalization Is The Short-Term Relief Entrepreneurs Need, Says Goodwin's Jennifer Fisher

As cannabis companies look to the winter months, one topic is top of mind: the expansion of legalization. On Election Day, Nov. 3, there will be a number of ballot initiatives for voters to consider. Voters in New Jersey, Arizona and Montana — where there are existing medical cannabis markets — will consider legalizing adult-use. read more

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Backs Drug Decriminalization In Oregon With $500K

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan backed a campaign poised to decriminalize all drugs in Oregon. read more

How States Allocate Cannabis Tax Revenue Is Complicated And Varies By Market

Due to the ongoing U.S. federal prohibition of cannabis, states must implement their own regulations and various excise and sales taxes. Excise taxes in many Western U.S. states tend to hover 15% while others, like Washington, charge 37%. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.