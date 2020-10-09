Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 9, 2020
GAINERS:
- Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF) shares closed up 40.65% at $0.16
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 37.23% at $4.13
- Nova Mentis Life Science (OTC:LIBFF) shares closed up 35.13% at $0.16
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 27.41% at $2.51
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTCQB:ZLDAF) shares closed up 25% at $0.06
- Canopy Rivers (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 18.4% at $0.71
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 17.11% at $2.67
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) shares closed up 16.01% at $0.24
- NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB:NEXCF) shares closed up 13.29% at $4.90
- Cansortium (OTCQB:CNTMF) shares closed up 12.96% at $0.31
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) shares closed up 11.84% at $3.30
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed up 11.12% at $22.92
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 10.13% at $1.42
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) shares closed up 8.15% at $0.36
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 7.17% at $4.01
- Icanic Brands (OTCQB:ICNAF) shares closed up 7.12% at $0.27
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed up 7.09% at $0.34
- Vireo Health Intl (OTCQX:VREOF) shares closed up 6.87% at $1.00
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) shares closed up 6.03% at $8.55
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 5.56% at $2.47
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) shares closed up 5.56% at $0.38
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed up 4.56% at $164.01
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares closed up 4.39% at $86.10
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 4.16% at $0.77
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 3.21% at $82.57
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 20% at $0.02
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCQB:CURR) shares closed down 7.97% at $1.27
- CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) shares closed down 6.49% at $0.50
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares closed down 4.03% at $0.27
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 3.97% at $1.21
- Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed down 3.57% at $1.35
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 3.53% at $0.31
- Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) shares closed down 3.46% at $0.26
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 3.38% at $5.00
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares closed down 2.46% at $94.72
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.