fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.30
277.11
+ 1.53%
DIA
+ 1.59
282.65
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 3.08
340.57
+ 0.9%
TLT
-0.03
160.15
-0.02%
GLD
+ 3.20
174.68
+ 1.8%

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 9, 2020

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
October 9, 2020 6:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 8, 2020

GAINERS: Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares closed up 18.27% at $6.15 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 7, 2020

GAINERS: ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed up 33.78% at $3.51 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 6, 2020

GAINERS: ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares closed up 23% at $2.62 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 5, 2020

GAINERS: MGC Pharmaceuticals (PINK: MGCLF) shares closed up 42.86% at $0.02 read more

The Week In Cannabis: Peltz's Departure, Earnings, Stocks Slightly Down

The week began with the departure of activist investor Nelson Peltz from Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), just 18 months after being hired as a strategic advisor. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.