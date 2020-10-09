IM Cannabis To Debut On NASDAQ

IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE:IMCC) has filed an application to list on NASDAQ Capital Market.

The Israeli-based company would list its common shares under the trading symbol "IMCC."

In addition, the shares would remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as well, under the same trading symbol.

"IMC's international platform is growing rapidly, and recognition of the IMC medical cannabis brand in our core markets of Israel and Germany is very strong," Oren Shuster, IMC's CEO, said Thursday.

IM Cannabis chair Marc Lustig noted that it is "imperative to have access to the largest capital market in the world," especially at the time when "IMC continues to scale."

"The NASDAQ in particular has a deep base of constituents in the healthcare and technology sectors that align very strongly with IMC's core strategy," Lustig disclosed, adding that they aim to provide "high quality products for its patients through investing in research and development as well as product innovation."

Meantime, IM Cannabis has been pawing its way toward establishing itself in the European market.

In February, the medical cannabis company formed a joint venture with Galen Industries SA to construct and manage an EU-GMP cultivation and processing facility that would supply the European market with medical cannabis.

In May, IM Cannabis hit another milestone by completing the first commercial shipment of its branded medical cannabis from Linneo Health, its Spanish supplier.

Courtesy image

