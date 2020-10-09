fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.89
277.52
+ 1.38%
DIA
+ 1.67
282.57
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 3.06
340.59
+ 0.89%
TLT
-1.06
161.18
-0.66%
GLD
+ 2.83
175.06
+ 1.59%

Pure Harvest Takes Another Step Toward Sustainability With Solar Cultivation Technologies Deal

byJelena Martinovic
October 9, 2020 12:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCGconfirmed Friday the acquisition of Solar Cultivation Technologies, Inc.

The takeover of the Denver-based solar company brings to PHCG an opportunity to implement SCT’s solar, storage, and intelligent distribution technology across its operations.

Moreover, the acquisition comes on the heels of the recent collaboration between the two companies. 

Last month, PHCG subsidiary Sofa King Medicinal Wellness Products LLC opted to implement SCT’s InfiniLight system in its dispensary in Dumont, Colorado.

Pure Harvest CEO Matthew Gregarek says the “acquisition will position PHCG to become an environmental leader within the cannabis space.”

“We understand that the industry’s carbon footprint is a tremendous issue, and we believe that we now have the tools to make a serious contribution towards sustainability in the cannabis industry,” he continued.

SCT's chief executive Nick Brait also praised the deal.

“I’ve been very impressed with Pure Harvest,” he said, adding that they “leapt at the opportunity to become a part” of the family of companies under the helm of the Denver-based company.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

TILT Gets Green Light For Expansion Of Cultivation Operations In Massachusetts

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF) was approved to expand cultivation operations in Taunton, Massachusetts. read more

Radient Posts $5.5M Net Loss, Continues To Restructure Operations

Radient Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: RDDTF) revealed Thursday it generated $42,435 in revenues f read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Silver Bullet, The Alkaline Water, Dwell CBD, Global Cannabinoids

Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry. Silver Bullet Water Treatment Exec Appointed To 2 Cannabis Committees read more

Benzinga Cannabis Hour Recap: The Future Of CBD Beverages

For many cannabis consumers, traditional methods of getting high — joints and edibles — aren't necessarily their thing.  Beverages, however, have a growing appeal. That's according to our guests on the most recent Benzinga Cannabis Hour (see link below): read more

The Science Behind The Plant: 4Front Ventures Discusses Why R&D Matters For Investors

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.