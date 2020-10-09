Pure Harvest Takes Another Step Toward Sustainability With Solar Cultivation Technologies Deal

Cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) confirmed Friday the acquisition of Solar Cultivation Technologies, Inc.

The takeover of the Denver-based solar company brings to PHCG an opportunity to implement SCT’s solar, storage, and intelligent distribution technology across its operations.

Moreover, the acquisition comes on the heels of the recent collaboration between the two companies.

Last month, PHCG subsidiary Sofa King Medicinal Wellness Products LLC opted to implement SCT’s InfiniLight system in its dispensary in Dumont, Colorado.

Pure Harvest CEO Matthew Gregarek says the “acquisition will position PHCG to become an environmental leader within the cannabis space.”

“We understand that the industry’s carbon footprint is a tremendous issue, and we believe that we now have the tools to make a serious contribution towards sustainability in the cannabis industry,” he continued.

SCT's chief executive Nick Brait also praised the deal.

“I’ve been very impressed with Pure Harvest,” he said, adding that they “leapt at the opportunity to become a part” of the family of companies under the helm of the Denver-based company.

