TILT Gets Green Light For Expansion Of Cultivation Operations In Massachusetts

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF) was approved to expand cultivation operations in Taunton, Massachusetts.

The Phoenix-based provider of business solutions to the cannabis industry confirmed Friday it has obtained all regulatory approvals to commence operations at Commonwealth Alternative Care Inc.’s (CAC) expanded cultivation facility.

CAC, a TILT subsidiary, operates a 46,000 square foot facility at 30 Mozzone Boulevard. It includes an 18,000 square feet flower room, manufacturing operations, and a medical dispensary.

Regulatory approval gives the company an additional 10,000 square feet of flower rooms, representing the first six cultivation rooms of CAC’s plan to boost its capacities. An additional 7,500 square feet will go toward packaging and manufacturing.

The company expects that CAC would gain six additional flower rooms as a part of the next phase of its expansion plan. The additional rooms would undergo separate regulatory approval.

TILT chief executive Mark Scatterday said that the “long-awaited approval is a testament to the perseverance and commitment of our dedicated team in Taunton.”

The goal is to utilize the added capacity to “scale operations to meet the increased demand," he added.

“We are excited to begin this next phase of our growth,” shared Foster Boone, President of CAC, further praising its team, stating that it “continues to meet the rigorous standards of Massachusetts for cannabis cultivation and manufacturing."

In August, TILT welcomed Sean Comb (aka Diddy) protégé Dia Simms to its board of directors, replacing founding board member Gary Smith.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.