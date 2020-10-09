The Science Behind The Plant: 4Front Ventures Discusses Why R&D Matters For Investors

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15. Among the attendees is 4Front Ventures.



4Front Ventures’ journey began in 2011. Since its inception, the company has combined all three components of cannabis operations (cultivation, manufacturing, and retail) to create a powerhouse cannabis company.



4Front Ventures Corp (OTC:FFNTF) started as a regulatory and operations consultant to dispensary operators. Over the last nine years, the company has expanded its reach, currently operating dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan with cultivation and production facilities in Illinois, California, Washington, and Massachusetts.



Over the years, one of the main areas of concentration for 4Front has been on the medicinal benefits of cannabis. The company has long held a leadership position on this front, advocating for greater research into the science of the cannabis plant and how it contributes to the health and wellness of patients. Joe Feltham, COO of 4Front Ventures, will expand on this topic when he joins the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to discuss why the science behind cannabis should matter to investors.

A Cannabinoid Driven Market



Feltham told Benzinga that he believes the industry is currently a cannabinoid driven market, not one driven by brands or CPG. He notes that the general assumption within the industry is that as the market matures, it will eventually mirror the way customers buy alcohol, where purchasing decisions are made based on brand and experience. But Feltham brings a critical question to light, “What if that doesn’t happen and it stays a cannabinoid-driven market?”



Feltham notes that within 4Front’s operations, the company has experienced a correlation between spikes in sales and spikes in high THC strains on their menu. Especially, when they put a product out that is 30%+.



“A more accurate way to value crops in a cannabinoid driven market is by cannabinoid content, not just pure biomass,” said Feltham. “If the market were to shift in that direction, it would put a premium on agricultural technology in cultivation and processing which would in theory benefit the operators who understand science/Ag-Tech.”



This is all to say that as the industry continues to grow, the importance for consumers, producers and investors, may be on science and technology over anything else.



