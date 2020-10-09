fbpx
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Silver Bullet, The Alkaline Water, Dwell CBD, Global Cannabinoids

byJelena Martinovic
October 9, 2020 11:27 am
Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry.

Silver Bullet Water Treatment Exec Appointed To 2 Cannabis Committees

Silver Bullet Water Treatment LLC's Director of Horticulture Operations and Sales, Kyle Lisabeth, was appointed to serve as an advisor to two cannabis industry committees: National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) Facility Design Committee (FDC) and the Resource Innovation Institute's (RII) Water Working Group.

Lisabeth's dual appointments spotlight the "respect that prominent industry associations have for the Company's leadership," CEO Brad Walsh said.

NCIA is a cannabis policy association poised to set up governance guidelines within the industry.

As a non-profit organization, RII aimes to boost resource efficiency within the agricultural sector.

The Water Working Group is determined to secure sustainable water management within the cannabis sector. 

Lisabeth is "honored to be given the opportunity to work with these highly respected industry committees" and "establish standards that will continue to allow the industry to evolve in a sustainable manner."

The Alkaline Water Company Shakes Up Board

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) (CSE:WTER) welcomed retail industry veteran Frank Lazaran to its board of directors.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based producer of CBD infused products and alkaline water confirmed Thursday that Lazaran would also serve on the company's audit and compensation committees.

Lazaran brings over four decades of experience in the retail food industry, including commercial and c-suite experience related to scaling organizations and optimizing operations.

Prior to this, he served as Marsh Supermarkets, Inc.'s President and CEO. He also helmed supermarket chain Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc.

Concurrently, Bruce Leitch opted to step down from the board to pursue other business interests.

"On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Frank Lazaran," commented Aaron Keay, Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Alkaline Water Company.

He also thanked Leitch for his "outstanding leadership and guidance since 2016."

Meantime, in May, the company introduced a new line of ingestible CBD products, including CBD-water, capsules, tinctures, and gummies.

Miss Kentucky Maria Montgomery Becomes Official Brand Ambassador For Dwell CBD

Maria Montgomery, 2009's Miss Kentucky USA winner, is now an official brand ambassador for Dwell CBD.

Currently, she is endorsing the company's SKIN line, while also taking part in developing several products poised to launch in 2021. During her career, she modeled for international brands such as Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Jockey, Pantene, and Olay.

Montgomery has been featured in Tim McGraw music videos and on the Country Music Awards. She also co-hosts SEC Network's college football show alongside Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and Laura Rutledge.

"I've been searching for a natural way to improve my overall health and skin," Montgomery noted Thursday. "Dwell CBD products were the perfect match of quality, integrity, and commitment to wellness."

The Nicholasville, Kentucky-based Dwell CBD was launched in 2017. It focuses on formulating CBD oil and CBD-infused products.

Other industry peers have also opted to tap prominent and esteemed personalities to endorse their brands recently, including hemp and CBD brand Uncle Bud's, which named National Hockey League star Seth Jones its new brand ambassador.

Global Cannabinoids Names Kelly Ann Bortman CEO

Global Cannabinoids has named Kelly Ann Bortman its new CEO.

The Las Vegas-based producer and distributor of hemp-derived cannabinoids praised Bortman for "successfully navigating" the business through the challenges imposed by the current coronavirus health crisis.

"Kelly has proven to be a key executive in the decision making process," Chief Business Developer, Ryan Lewis shared, adding that he is "thrilled to have her committed to our success by assuming the role" she was appointed.

