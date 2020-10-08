fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.70
278.22
+ 0.61%
DIA
+ 1.30
281.53
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 2.89
337.86
+ 0.85%
TLT
+ 0.84
158.42
+ 0.53%
GLD
+ 0.41
176.77
+ 0.23%

Cannabis Sales To Reach $47 Billion By 2025, BDSA Forecasts

byJavier Hasse
October 8, 2020 2:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Worldwide cannabis sales are expected to grow at a 22% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2025.

That's according to a new forecast from BDSA (formerly BDS Analytics).

The firm predicts:

  • U.S. cannabis sales should reach $34.5 billion by 2025, increasing at an 18% CAGR.
  • Canadian sales will top $6 billion, rising at a 26% CAGR.
  • The rest of world will see sales increase to $6.5 billion, at a 45% CAGR.
  • Mexico, Germany and the U.K. will see significant levels of growth.

“We anticipate the cannabis market to continue and accelerate its dynamic growth, as more states legalize sales, other states relax restrictions and consumer acceptance increases,” said Roy Bingham, co-founder and Executive Chairman of BDSA. “To take advantage of these opportunities, it’s important for producers of cannabis products, manufacturers considering development of cannabis products and retailers work with the most accurate and timely data to generate the most effective market strategies.”

Regarding COVID-19, the report highlights the tremendously disparate impact the pandemic has had on cannabis sales across the U.S. While states like Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Oregon, saw significant increases, Nevada witnessed a massive drop.

Accelerated adoption of cannabis products by consumers has outweighed downward pricing pressures resulting from legalization and greater consumer acceptance of cannabis products, the report concludes.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Green Dragon Debuts In Florida, Announces Statewide Delivery

Cannabis operator Green Dragon has entered the Florida cannabis market. The Denver-based company enters into the Sunshine State as a licensed medical marijuana treatment center. read more

Berner's Cookies Cuts Ribbon On its New Lemonnade Store In SoCal

Cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies is opening yet another Lemonnade retail location in California. The opening of the new sativa-focused dispensary is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10. The store, located at 12800 Wentworth St. in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, spans 1,500 square feet. read more

Kamala Harris Pledges To Decriminalize Marijuana, Expunge Records At VP Debate

The first and only 2020 vice presidential debate touched on a variety of topics, with Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Vice President Mike Pence each taking their seats 12 feet apart and separated by plexiglass. Only one candidate discussed cannabis.  read more

Lantern Offers Marijuana Delivery Service To Customers In Detroit

Lantern announced Thursday that it's introducing on-demand recreational cannabis delivery services into Detroit. read more

Jushi Enters California Market With BEYOND / HELLO Dispensary In Santa Barbara

Cannabis and hemp company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF) is about to debut in California by cutting the ribbon on a cannabis dispensary in Santa Barbara. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.