Meet Dulze: Cannabis Gummies, From Mexico With Love

High Times Top Cannabis Chef winner Mike Moya, along with Rene Bosquez, are proud to introduce Dulze: the first Mexican-owned gummy brand in the cannabis industry. Utilizing full-spectrum cannabis oil and a unique proprietary infusion process, Dulze delivers an edible experience unlike any other product on the market.

While other cannabis edibles have a higher concentration of THC per piece, making it nearly impossible to accurately gauge a personal dose, each Dulze gummy contains 2mg of THC. This allows consumers to take control of how much they consume.

About Dulze

“At Dulze we deliver a true plant to palate product, by sourcing the highest quality ingredients and cannabis in California,” said Moya in a statement. “Our unique extraction and coconut oil infusion methods produce a full-spectrum oil, which retains beneficial cannabis compounds, resulting in a more consistent high.”

This brand is dedicated to changing the cannabis world with flavor, art, and swag. Using family recipes and modern techniques, Dulze treats are lab-tested, and Abuelita approved.

Furthermore, the brand carefully integrates Hispanic culture into every aspect of the product: “We wanted to give the Hispanic community nostalgic flavors while introducing the cannabis industry to something new,” adds Moya. “The Dulze team is dedicated to elevating our customer’s cannabis experience through education and carefully crafted products.”

Dulze’s gummies are available in a variety of flavors: Chili Watermelon is for spicy and sweet lovers. Piña Colada suits those who prefer a more refreshing flavor. Margarita features a coat of a special blend of sugar, citric acid and salt. Currently, they are exclusively available at Dr. Greenthumbs Los Angeles (2011 Pasadena Avenue Los Angeles, CA).

