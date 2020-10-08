Green Dragon Debuts In Florida, Announces Statewide Delivery

Cannabis operator Green Dragon has entered the Florida cannabis market.

The Denver-based company enters into the Sunshine State as a licensed medical marijuana treatment center.

Moreover, the company is poised to expand its operational capacities, including extraction, infused-product manufacturing, and retail capacities.

Currently, Green Dragon is constructing its infused-product manufacturing plant, which is a part of its cultivation site.

Besides gummies and beverages, edible offerings would include other one-of-a-kind confections exclusive to the company's dispensaries.

Green Dragon, which launched in 2009, also disclosed it would produce THC and CBD vaporizer cartridges, as well as topicals, tinctures, and cannabinoid tablets.

Alex Levine, the company's Chief Development Officer, and co-owner noted they are "looking forward to shaking up the Florida medical cannabis market."

"Green Dragon will offer some of the lowest prices in the Florida market," shared Levine.

The company opted for this move, once edibles are approved in Florida, the press release said.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF) pawed the way for its industry peers to enter into the state's edibles market in August, with the launch of its assortment of edible cannabis products.

However, Florida regulators established some ground rules to avoid edibles being mistaken for children's treats.

"Even under the new approval, Florida's rules ban any edibles that look like candy or come in bright colors," Levine commented.

Image: Green Dragon screen grab

