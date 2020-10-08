fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.30
277.11
+ 1.53%
DIA
+ 1.59
282.65
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 3.08
340.57
+ 0.9%
TLT
-0.03
160.15
-0.02%
GLD
+ 3.20
174.68
+ 1.8%

Green Dragon Debuts In Florida, Announces Statewide Delivery

byJelena Martinovic
October 8, 2020 2:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Cannabis operator Green Dragon has entered the Florida cannabis market.

The Denver-based company enters into the Sunshine State as a licensed medical marijuana treatment center.

Moreover, the company is poised to expand its operational capacities, including extraction, infused-product manufacturing, and retail capacities.

Currently, Green Dragon is constructing its infused-product manufacturing plant, which is a part of its cultivation site.

Besides gummies and beverages, edible offerings would include other one-of-a-kind confections exclusive to the company's dispensaries.

Green Dragon, which launched in 2009, also disclosed it would produce THC and CBD vaporizer cartridges, as well as topicals, tinctures, and cannabinoid tablets.

Alex Levine, the company's Chief Development Officer, and co-owner noted they are "looking forward to shaking up the Florida medical cannabis market."

"Green Dragon will offer some of the lowest prices in the Florida market," shared Levine.

The company opted for this move, once edibles are approved in Florida, the press release said.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF) pawed the way for its industry peers to enter into the state's edibles market in August, with the launch of its assortment of edible cannabis products.

However, Florida regulators established some ground rules to avoid edibles being mistaken for children's treats.

"Even under the new approval, Florida's rules ban any edibles that look like candy or come in bright colors," Levine commented.

Image: Green Dragon screen grab

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Benzinga Cannabis Hour Recap: The Future Of CBD Beverages

For many cannabis consumers, traditional methods of getting high — joints and edibles — aren't necessarily their thing.  Beverages, however, have a growing appeal. That's according to our guests on the most recent Benzinga Cannabis Hour (see link below): read more

IM Cannabis To Debut On NASDAQ

IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC) has filed an application to list on NASDAQ Capital Market. The Israeli-based company would list its common shares under the trading symbol "IMCC." In addition, the shares would remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as well, under the same trading symbol. read more

TILT Gets Green Light For Expansion Of Cultivation Operations In Massachusetts

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF) was approved to expand cultivation operations in Taunton, Massachusetts. read more

Pure Harvest Takes Another Step Toward Sustainability With Solar Cultivation Technologies Deal

Cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) confirmed Fr read more

Radient Posts $5.5M Net Loss, Continues To Restructure Operations

Radient Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: RDDTF) revealed Thursday it generated $42,435 in revenues f read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.