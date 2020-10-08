fbpx
Berner's Cookies Cuts Ribbon On its New Lemonnade Store In SoCal

byJelena Martinovic
October 8, 2020 1:39 pm
Cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies is opening yet another Lemonnade retail location in California.

The opening of the new sativa-focused dispensary is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.

The store, located at 12800 Wentworth St. in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, spans 1,500 square feet.

Followed by a successful launch of the first LEMONNADE store in Sacramento in July, "we have decided to expand and offer our menu and retail concept to Arleta," the Bay Area rapper and one of the COOKIES' founders, Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. (who does business as Berner) said Thursday.

On an opening day, the store would offer several flower strains, including Cake Mix, Medellin, Lemonchello 28, and Lions Mane, as well as products from COOKIES and its family brands Collins Ave, Runtz, Grandiflora, and Run The Jewels.

"LEMONNADE brings an unparalleled experience to the consumer, whether in the store or at the moment of ignition," said Casey Reinholtz, the COO of AmericannMade, COOKIES' cultivation partner. 

Meantime, the news comes on the heels of the brand's recent announcement regarding its two-year expansion plan to the Florida medical cannabis market.

The Miami-based company, which received a Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinic license, is building a vertically integrated medical marijuana treatment center in the Sunshine State.

Besides Florida, COOKIES has been increasing its footprint within the country by reopening dispensaries in Nevada and Portland, under its brand name.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

