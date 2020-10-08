fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.30
277.11
+ 1.53%
DIA
+ 1.59
282.65
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 3.08
340.57
+ 0.9%
TLT
-0.03
160.15
-0.02%
GLD
+ 3.20
174.68
+ 1.8%

Berner's Cookies Cuts Ribbon On its New Lemonnade Store In SoCal

byJelena Martinovic
October 8, 2020 1:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies is opening yet another Lemonnade retail location in California.

The opening of the new sativa-focused dispensary is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.

The store, located at 12800 Wentworth St. in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, spans 1,500 square feet.

Followed by a successful launch of the first LEMONNADE store in Sacramento in July, "we have decided to expand and offer our menu and retail concept to Arleta," the Bay Area rapper and one of the COOKIES' founders, Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. (who does business as Berner) said Thursday.

On an opening day, the store would offer several flower strains, including Cake Mix, Medellin, Lemonchello 28, and Lions Mane, as well as products from COOKIES and its family brands Collins Ave, Runtz, Grandiflora, and Run The Jewels.

"LEMONNADE brings an unparalleled experience to the consumer, whether in the store or at the moment of ignition," said Casey Reinholtz, the COO of AmericannMade, COOKIES' cultivation partner. 

Meantime, the news comes on the heels of the brand's recent announcement regarding its two-year expansion plan to the Florida medical cannabis market.

The Miami-based company, which received a Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinic license, is building a vertically integrated medical marijuana treatment center in the Sunshine State.

Besides Florida, COOKIES has been increasing its footprint within the country by reopening dispensaries in Nevada and Portland, under its brand name.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Benzinga Cannabis Hour Recap: The Future Of CBD Beverages

For many cannabis consumers, traditional methods of getting high — joints and edibles — aren't necessarily their thing.  Beverages, however, have a growing appeal. That's according to our guests on the most recent Benzinga Cannabis Hour (see link below): read more

IM Cannabis To Debut On NASDAQ

IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC) has filed an application to list on NASDAQ Capital Market. The Israeli-based company would list its common shares under the trading symbol "IMCC." In addition, the shares would remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange as well, under the same trading symbol. read more

TILT Gets Green Light For Expansion Of Cultivation Operations In Massachusetts

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF) was approved to expand cultivation operations in Taunton, Massachusetts. read more

Pure Harvest Takes Another Step Toward Sustainability With Solar Cultivation Technologies Deal

Cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) confirmed Fr read more

Radient Posts $5.5M Net Loss, Continues To Restructure Operations

Radient Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: RDDTF) revealed Thursday it generated $42,435 in revenues f read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.