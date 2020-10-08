Lantern Offers Marijuana Delivery Service To Customers In Detroit

Lantern announced Thursday that it's introducing on-demand recreational cannabis delivery services into Detroit.

The news comes just months after the company launched in Ann Arbor.

According to the update, Lantern received the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s approval to commence deliveries. The state's full-service retail cannabis brand 3Fifteen agreed to process the orders placed on Lantern, the company noted.

Customers older than 21 can order recreational cannabis products online via LanternNow.com.

The company said that orders would be delivered within an hour, for free.

"The pandemic has only increased demand for delivery services, and we're excited for this opportunity to bring this level of service to Detroit," disclosed Meredith Mahoney, president of the Detroit-based cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform.

"Lantern is leaning on its more than eight years of regulated e-commerce delivery experience from our sister-company, Drizly, and its current market expertise to provide best-in-class service to recreational customers in Michigan," explained Mahoney.

Meantime, Lantern recently hired MATTIO Communications to manage its public relations strategy.

Besides the communications program, MATTIO opted to provide Lantern with a suite of services poised to help its "mission further cultivate relationships with key multi-state operators."

Courtesy image

