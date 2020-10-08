fbpx
Akerna's MJ Freeway Wins All Of Iowa Medical Cannabis Dispensary Licenses

byJelena Martinovic
October 8, 2020 12:14 pm
Akerna (NASDAQ: KERNconfirmed Thursday that two of its MJ Freeway consulting clients obtained the only two medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Iowa.

The two awarded winners were Iowa Cannabis Company East and Cannabis Patient Network, the Denver-based software and compliance tech provider for the cannabis industry disclosed.

With over 30 decades of combined experience in the cannabis industry, MJ Freeway's cannabis consulting team finalized applications in 17 states in the country.

So far, besides Iowa, MJ Freeway won licenses in Arkansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Missouri.

Akerna is also a developer of seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning software technology, MJ Platform.

Matthew Lawson-Baker, MJ Freeway's Director of Consulting, said they are "thrilled and humbled" to help their clients win licenses.

"Iowa is an incredibly competitive market, and the fact that our clients swept the state is a testament both to them and our incredibly talented and experienced consulting team," added Lawson-Baker.

Meantime, the news came on the heels of the release of Akerna's fourth quarter and fiscal year earnings report

Over the quarter, the company saw its software revenue rising 36% to $2.8 million. It accounted for 94% of total revenue, which was $3 million for the quarter, down by 17% over the year.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

