Digital Security Expert Tackles The Topic Of Cybersecurity In The Cannabis Space

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15. Among the attendees is Crowe.



Cybersecurity is a topic of conversation that’s finally working its way into the cannabis industry. And thankfully so, as cyberattacks continue to affect more and more businesses at a high price tag.



A 2019 statistics report from Cyber Defense Magazine reported that in 2017, Malware attacks increased by 80% on Mac computers with the average cost of a malware attack standing at $2.4 million. Fortunately, as a preventative measure, there are multiple services out there that protect companies against these online attacks.



Crowe is a global public accounting firm that serves all industries including cannabis through 4 main channels including Audit, Tax, Consulting, and Technology. Digital Security Senior Manager Michael Lucas will be joining Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference to discuss defining and measuring cybersecurity in the cannabis industry.



“Crowe is passionate about helping our cannabis and hemp clients from start-up to MSO,” said Lucas. “ For seven years Crowe has been at the front of the cannabis industry and Benzinga allows us to spend time with our clients and partners.”

Learning From A Pro



Lucas has spent his career providing cybersecurity, privacy, and third-party risk management services as well as solving challenges on these topics. He currently leads projects helping clients assess, design, and optimize components of their cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection programs. His efforts have also helped to reduce overall technology risks for his clients.



“The cannabis industry is relatively new and many companies continue to discover and address business risks,” said Lucas. “Cybersecurity is finally being discussed and cannabis companies are realizing that without good controls around data their companies and customers could be at risk.”



To learn more about Crowe and the implementation of cybersecurity in the cannabis space, you can sign up for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference by clicking here.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.