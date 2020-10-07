Tauriga Teams Up With Willie Mack And CJ Wallace To Develop New CBD, CBG Products

Tauriga Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:TAUG) and Los Angeles-based Think Big LLC entered into a licensing deal to launch a range of co-branded CBD and CBG products.

Per the agreement, Think BIG founders CJ Wallace and Willie Mack (a former Impact Wrestling champion) agreed to serve as Tauriga brand ambassadors and creative directors.

Wallace, the son of R&B singer Faith Evans and the late hip-hop star “The Notorious BIG” (Christopher Wallace) is “excited” to team up with Tauriga on developing a roadmap for new CBD and CBG products.

“I saw firsthand how CBD helped my little brother, Ryder, in his struggle with autism, and my grandmother in her fight against breast cancer,” Wallace said, citing how both companies “believe in the healing power of CBD.”

Think BIG is a social impact company that supports hemp and cannabis legalization, as well as criminal justice reform and the rehabilitation of communities most affected by cannabis prohibition.

Mack, Think BIG’s CEO and co-founder, recently told Benzinga that legalization of cannabis and hemp “forces hard conversations about the roots and enforcement of prohibition and numerous discussions on how to help the people most harmed by prohibition.”

The partnership with Tauriga is a “critical alliance for our Companies’ respective plans for the future," he said.

New York-based Tauriga was recently approved to operate as a U.S. Government Vendor, on the heels of securing 135,000 in inventory factoring capital to boost its revenue growth and national product introduction.

Tauriga CEO Seth Shaw says both companies are “working with great enthusiasm and dedication to develop and promote outstanding products.”

Courtesy image

