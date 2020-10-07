Acreage Debuts On OTCQX

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE:ACRG) (OTC: ACRGF) commenced trading on the OTCQX on Oct.7.

The New York-based company confirmed Wednesday that both new Class D “floating” shares (OTCQX:ACRDF) and Class E “fixed” shares (OTCQX:ACRHF) began trading.

According to the company’s update, Dorsey & Whitney LLP agreed to provide guidance through the process.

The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement on implementing the amended arrangement between Acreage and Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) (NYSE:CGC). Under the deal, Acreage agreed to market Canopy Growth’s beverage portfolio across the U.S.

Canopy Growth’s investors voted to approve the acquisition of Acreage last year. The deal, valued at $3.4 billion, would be executed once the U.S. legalizes marijuana on a federal level.

The amended agreement was approved last month by Acreage shareholders, per the press release.

Meantime, other industry peers also debuted on the OTCQX market recently, including Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB) and Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:COLXF).

