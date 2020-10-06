fbpx
QQQ
-4.29
284.45
-1.53%
DIA
-3.19
284.62
-1.13%
SPY
-3.86
343.58
-1.14%
TLT
+ 1.34
158.23
+ 0.84%
GLD
-1.58
181.00
-0.88%

Trulieve Hits Milestone, Launches 60th Florida Dispensary

byJelena Martinovic
October 6, 2020 3:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) launched yet another dispensary in Florida, hitting the milestone of opening its 60th retail location in the state.

The new dispensary, located at 700 E Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island, spans 6,500 square feet.

It's the company's 62nd store nationwide.

On the opening day, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct.7., all customers would enjoy a 25% in-store discount, the press release said.

Kim Rivers, the company's CEO, explained Tuesday that their focus when identifying new locations is "access; particularly, how we can best support patients across Florida."

"Our latest Merritt Island location is particularly exciting as it will not only be one of our larger stores, but it will allow us to better support our dedicated Trulievers along the Space Coast," continued Rivers.

Meanwhile, the Tallahassee, Florida-based company has been pawing its way toward establishing its presence outside the Sunshine State as well, as it recently bought two cannabis startups in Pennsylvania.

Trulieve agreed to purchase PurePenn LLC and Pioneer Leasing & Consulting LLC Keystone Relief Centers LLC, which is doing business as Solevo Wellness for $46 million and $20 million, respectively, on the heels of launching an assortment of edible cannabis products in Florida.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Quarterly Earnings: Indiva Anticipates 1400% YoY Revenue Growth While Planet 13 Sees Best Quarter Ever

Indiva’s 'Path To Profitability Remains On Track’ Indiva Ltd. (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF) expects to generate between $2.8 million and $3.1 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2020. That’s an increase of 1,400% year-over-year and 9% sequentially. read more

Stem Holdings Merges With Driven Deliveries To Become Driven By Stem

Stem Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) confirmed Tuesday the acquisition of e-commerce and DaaS (delivery-as-a-service) provider D read more

Rubicon Organics Teams Up With PAX Labs, Broadens Cannabis 2.0 Offering

Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) teamed up with PAX Labs Inc. to introduce oil pods for the PAX ERA and PAX ERA Pro premium vaporizers. Pursuant to the distribution agreement, the Vancouver-based cannabis producer would launch Pax pods under its Simply Bare Organics brand. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Champions + Legends, NorCal Cannabis, Australis Capital, Flora Growth

Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry. Former NFL Star Michael Vick Named Founding Partner Former professional American football quarterback Michael Vick agreed to join Las Vegas-based sports supplements CBD brand Champions + Legends as a founding partner. read more

Flora Growth CEO Shares Insights On How To Cultivate An Ethical And Fast-Growing Cannabis Company

The cannabis industry has received rapid global growth in recent years, due in part, to the increasing recognition of the plant’s possible medicinal and therapeutic benefits. As cannabis legalization continues to gain momentum, we’ve begun to see an increased production of what is regarded as one of the oldest cultivated plants.  read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.