Trulieve Hits Milestone, Launches 60th Florida Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) launched yet another dispensary in Florida, hitting the milestone of opening its 60th retail location in the state.

The new dispensary, located at 700 E Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island, spans 6,500 square feet.

It's the company's 62nd store nationwide.

On the opening day, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct.7., all customers would enjoy a 25% in-store discount, the press release said.

Kim Rivers, the company's CEO, explained Tuesday that their focus when identifying new locations is "access; particularly, how we can best support patients across Florida."

"Our latest Merritt Island location is particularly exciting as it will not only be one of our larger stores, but it will allow us to better support our dedicated Trulievers along the Space Coast," continued Rivers.

Meanwhile, the Tallahassee, Florida-based company has been pawing its way toward establishing its presence outside the Sunshine State as well, as it recently bought two cannabis startups in Pennsylvania.

Trulieve agreed to purchase PurePenn LLC and Pioneer Leasing & Consulting LLC Keystone Relief Centers LLC, which is doing business as Solevo Wellness for $46 million and $20 million, respectively, on the heels of launching an assortment of edible cannabis products in Florida.

