Rubicon Organics Teams Up With PAX Labs, Broadens Cannabis 2.0 Offering

byJelena Martinovic
October 6, 2020 1:19 pm
Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) teamed up with PAX Labs Inc. to introduce oil pods for the PAX ERA and PAX ERA Pro premium vaporizers.

Pursuant to the distribution agreement, the Vancouver-based cannabis producer would launch Pax pods under its Simply Bare Organics brand.

The pods would be filled with extracts formulated with the cannabis from its Delta, British Columbia-based facility.

Rubicon expects to commence the distribution of PAX pods within Canada in the first half of 2021.

“This agreement matches the highest quality organic cannabis products and the highest quality vaporizer devices for Canadian consumers,” Rubicon CEO Jesse McConnell said Tuesday.

They “look forward” to collaborating with PAX, added McConnell, calling their devices “best-in-class.”

Rubicon president Tim Roberts said that the new partnership enables the company to accelerate its "premium 2.0 product range into vape products.”

PAX Labs’ General Manager Canada and International Tim Pellerin is “thrilled” to bring Rubicon’s cannabis to PAX costumers.

“Both brands share an ethos of quality and craftsmanship, and we look forward to delivering a highly personalized, terpene-rich experience to discerning cannabis consumers across Canada early next year,” added Pellerin.

Meantime, the deal with PAX Labs’ comes on the heels of Rubicon’s debut on Canada’s 2.0. market.

Last month, Rubicon partnered with Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN) (OTCQB: WLDFF) on a brand licensing deal.

Under the agreement, Wildflower opted to license its brand and intellectual property to Rubicon, allowing it to produce its CBD Relief Sticks and CBD Cool Sticks.

