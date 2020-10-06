Belushi's Farms Brings 'Blues Brothers' Pre-Rolls To Colorado

Actors Dan Aykroyd and the late John Belushi first paired up on NBCs' "Saturday Night Live" in 1976, when they formed the musical comedy duo "The Blues Brothers."

Later this month, their iconic mugshots — with fedoras and black sunglasses — will be found emblazoned across the packaging of The Green Solution's (TGS) latest pre-rolls.

The Denver-based recreational cannabis company partnered with Belushi's Farm to bring this brand of pre-rolls to TGS locations across Colorado starting Saturday, Oct. 24.

Belushi's Farm is the cannabis cultivation company launched by Jim Belushi, John's brother.

“Belushi’s Farm can’t wait to enter into the great cannabis state of Colorado," Belushi said in a prepared statement. "It will be our first statewide partnership outside of our flagship farm in Oregon."

The pre-rolls will come in packages of six .25-gram pre-rolls as well as five .7-gram pre-rolls plus a single 1-gram pre-roll.

Belushi equated cannabis to the Blues Brothers’ "music, mischievousness" and notorious 'Mission from God.'"

The "According to Jim" star — currently featured in the docuseries "Growing Belushi" about his life on a cannabis farm in Oregon — markets two other signature brands: Belushi’s Secret Stash and Captain Jack’s.

Belushi is also a fierce advocate for the medical benefits of cannabis, and serves as an advisor to Last Prisoner Project, a coalition dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives.

TGS also supports the group.

