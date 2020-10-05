fbpx
Maple Leaf Green World Approved To Sell CBG Hemp Products

byJelena Martinovic
October 5, 2020 2:30 pm
Cannabis and hemp company Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (NEO: MGW) (OTCQB:MGWFF) received the California Department of Food & Agriculture's approval for THC testing.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company confirmed Monday that CDFA tested random samples of crops from its five greenhouses and outdoor grow and reported that the samples contain less than 0.3% THC. 

The approval grants a green light to Maple Leaf for La Crème Hemp Products' official sale

In April, the company noted it has received healthy La Crème seedlings, which are considered as one of the best CBG strains due to the high CBG concentration of 18% and 0.20% of THC.

It also revealed that all of its six greenhouses are operable, bringing it to a total of 17,000 square feet of space.

The company said that it would focus on producing seeds, flowers, and biomass, with an option to offer clones per client demand.

"We are all very excited to reach this incredible milestone for our California Hemp Project," Raymond Lai, the company's President, and CEO commented, adding that their "team has done a fantastic job moving this project ahead while dealing with a global pandemic."

Courtesy image

