Medical Cannabis Products Formulated For Autism Patients Now Available In Louisiana

Javier Hasse
Oct 02, 2020 6:32 pm
HOPE, a line of medical cannabis tinctures for children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is now available in Louisiana cannabis pharmacies and can be sold under prescription.

The products — gluten, dairy, soy and nut-free — can be found in all nine of Louisiana’s cannabis pharmacies. They're available in two formulations: “HOPE1,” a 1:1 THC:CBD tincture, and “HOPE2”, a 5:1 THC:CBD tincture.

 

HOPE is the brainchild of Erica Daniels, founder of Hope Grows for Autism, a nonprofit aimed at improving the lives of families affected by autism through research, education, and advocacy around medical marijuana.

The ingredients are grown, processed and packaged in Louisiana through a partnership between Ilera Holistic Healthcare and Southern University’s Agricultural Center.

This summer, The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge, part of the Southern University System in Louisiana, became the nation’s first historically Black university to launch its own THC medical cannabis product line, in partnership with Ilera Holistic Healthcare, under the name AYO.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ilera Holistic Healthcare to bring HOPE™ to families affected by Autism living in Louisiana,” said Daniels. “We have patients who have started using the product, and hearing their testimonials about improvements in their quality of life brings hope that patients and families throughout the state will benefit from this groundbreaking collaboration.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

