fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.30
277.11
+ 1.53%
DIA
+ 1.59
282.65
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 3.08
340.57
+ 0.9%
TLT
-0.03
160.15
-0.02%
GLD
+ 3.20
174.68
+ 1.8%

The US Beverage Brands Making A Splash In The Cannabis And CBD Drinks Market

byArnau Valdovinos - Prohibition Partners
October 8, 2020 12:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

The legalization of cannabis and the growing acceptance of recreational cannabis use has led to a great number of business opportunities within the cannabis consumer goods sector.

Innovation in this space has largely been led by North American indie brands and new start-ups, which were quick to navigate the complex legal landscape surrounding cannabis-infused products soon after legalization, where larger multinational companies hesitated. 

In the cannabis-based beverage space, this resulted in the establishment of several start-ups focusing specifically on the development of cannabis-based drinks. Only now are larger well-known beverage companies beginning to move into the sector — and this is largely through strategic partnerships with other large cannabis companies.

In Prohibition Partners’ latest consumer research report, “The Impact Series: Disrupting Drinks”, the leading cannabis market intelligence and strategic consultancy firm outlines the company and brand activity that is going on within the cannabis-based drinks space — highlighting the wealth of innovation and activity stemming from the US marketplace.

Key Brands In The U.S. market

With cannabis-based drinks tipped to heavily disrupt the traditional beer market, several well-known brewing companies have made moves into the cannabis drinks market, aiming to diversify their product offering while traditional beer sales are in decline. 

While the majority of these partnerships have focused on making products available in the Canadian market— largely due to Canada’s federal legalization of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products — there are still a number of enterprising brands producing unique lines of cannabis-based drinks for the American audience.

  • Heineken & CannaCraft

In June 2018, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) launched a joint venture with CannaCraft, a seed-to-shelf cannabis producer and distributor based in California. The joint venture markets a cannabis-infused sparkling water product via a Heineken subsidiary company, the Lagunitas Brewing Company. 

The product is branded as an “IPA-inspired” non-alcoholic beverage named Hi-Fi Hops, and is available with three different ratios of infused THC and CBD levels. Currently, the Hi-Fi Hops products are only available through cannabis dispensaries in California and Colorado.

  • Dixie Brands & Arizona Beverage Co.

Dixie Brands was one of the first major cannabis-infused product brands active in the United States. In 2019, the firm announced it had entered into a licensing agreement with Arizona Beverage Co. — the company behind the iconic beverage brand Arizona Iced Tea.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dixie Brands will manufacture relevant cannabis-infused products and distribute them through state-legal cannabis retailers across the United States.

  • Cannabiniers 

Based in San Diego, Cannabiniers is a beverage, technology, and brand management company that owns three cannabis-infused beverage brands: Two Roots Brewing Company, Just Society Coffee & Tea Company, and Creative Waters Company. 

Currently, only Two Roots Brewing Company has products available to purchase in the U.S.—a line of ‘de-alcoholized’ THC-infused craft beers. The beers are currently available in California and Nevada, and are made to mimic the character of five styles of beer: lager, blonde, wheat, stout, and IPA. Each of these beer styles is brewed using traditional methods before the alcohol is removed and the resultant alcohol-free beverage is infused with THC. 

Just Society Coffee & Tea Co. will look to produce THC-infused cold-brew beverages. Creative Waters intends to offer a range of low-calorie THC and CBD-infused sparkling waters.

The Global Outlook For Cannabis-Based Drinks

The Disrupting Drinks report also notes that while the US and Canada have so far dominated innovation within the cannabis-based beverage market, there has been notable activity in many parts of Europe, with brands largely positioning themselves alongside the health and wellness market or targeting their products at millennials who are looking to unwind after work. 

In North America, there has traditionally been a sizable gap between the interest in cannabis-based foods and the drinks market, although the current interest from major beverage brands is expected to close this gap significantly. In the more emerging European market, this gap may not even manifest itself, as CBD and hemp-infused beverages are already much more established at this early stage. In the absence of legalized recreational cannabis, hemp and CBD-infused drinks products could thrive. 

For more information on cannabis’ impact in the drinks market, as well as on the key market players, innovations, and commercial opportunities, the full The Impact Series: Disrupting Drinks is available for purchase and download here.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

Why The Drinks Market Will Be The Next Big Sector In Cannabis And CBD

With social attitudes towards cannabis use softening across the globe, the cannabis-infused product market is a world that is buzzing with potential.  read more

The Potential Impact of Cannabinoid-Drinks on Alcoholic Beverages and Alcohol Abuse

The global cannabis-based drinks market is projected to have tremendous growth in the coming years. According to a new report from cannabis market intelligence and consultancy firm Prohibition Partners, the global cannabis beverage market will be worth $1.82 billion by the end of 2020 and $5.8 billion by the year 2024.  read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.