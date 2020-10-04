New Cannabis Products: Space Coyote And Poolside, The CBD Solution: Sex, Powder Sticks

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of the most interesting new cannabis-related items.

Space Coyote’s Poolside Brand

Joint maker Space Coyote is collaborating with Los Angeles disco band Poolside on a new product. The Poolside Hybrid Hash 5-Pack features Sour Cookies Hash with MAC flower from Sticky Fields, a renowned cultivator in Mendocino County.

Expect to taste notes of tart kumquats, earthy moss, and "spaceship" fuel.

This limited release lands in California dispensaries starting early October, and comes in five-pack of half gram infused joints.

“Only one thing is better than chilling out listening to groovy music, and that’s chilling out listening to groovy music while smoking a great joint,” shares Poolside's Jeffrey Paradise. “I’ve always heard that people like to listen to Poolside when they smoke — now they can smoke with Poolside when they smoke!”

Space Coyote CEO and designer Libby Cooper also worked closely with Paradise to create one-of-a-kind artwork. ⁠The joints come in an environmentally friendly, reusable, and collectible tin. To set the vibe, spark up one of these delicious doobies while listening to "I Feel High", a track off Poolside’s recent Low Season album.

‘The CBD Solution: Sex’ Book

The CBD Solution: Sex book was published by Chronicle Books.

This book is a collaboration between cannabis media company Merry Jane and award-winning sex and cannabis educator, Ashley Manta. The book includes an introduction to CBD, the endocannabinoid system, and other beneficial cannabinoids; an overview of pleasure-based anatomy and sexual techniques for solo or partnered play; and a plethora of exercises, recipes, and resources for those interested in using CBD to enhance and expand their erotic lives.

"I'm honored to have had an opportunity to create this resource. My intention is to reduce shame and stigma and inspire people to think creatively when it comes to both sex and CBD, and this book offers a plethora of expert insights and reframes to do just that," said author Ashley Manta.

Caliper Swiftsticks

Caliper Foods introduced its latest innovation: Caliper Swiftsticks, a more direct and efficient way to consume CBD.

Caliper Swiftsticks are single-serve packets with precisely 20 milligrams of flavored CBD powder that dissolves directly on the tongue. A clinical study conducted by Colorado State University found Caliper products are more bioavailable, with 6.5x more absorption in the first 15-minutes versus traditional oil-soluble CBD products. They are made with non-GMO ingredients, contain no artificial flavors and are free of calories, gluten, and THC.

“We believe cannabinoids represent a new category of functional ingredients, and that has informed our approach from the beginning,” said Caliper Foods CEO Justin Singer. "We’ve invested heavily in food safety, quality control, and label accuracy from the start. Our products, including Caliper Swiftsticks, are backed by extensive science and research – adhering to rigorous testing for safety and potency. Our customers can be assured that the Swiftsticks will provide consistent results without fear of an unintentional high.”

Courtesy photos

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.