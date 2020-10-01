Lil Wayne's GKUA Products On Shelves In Michigan

GKUA Ultra Premium announced Thursday its debut in Michigan.

The cannabis brand, founded and owned by rapper and cannabis entrepreneur Lil Wayne, will be available in select dispensaries across The Wolverine State, the press release said.

"GKUA is Weezy's Weed,” said Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

"It's what I love, and now I'm sharing what I love with the people of Michigan," he continued, adding that "these days everyone could use some help to feel inspired."

The brand is launched in California last December. To reach customers in Michigan, the company teamed up with Choice Labs.

The product offering would include GKUA-branded flower, battery technology, vape, concentrates, and pre-rolls.

Beau Golob, GKUA's President, and co-founder is "thrilled" to expand GKUA's presence to Michigan.

"Working with Lil Wayne is an honor, and we've found success in California through his unique vision of curating a premium line of products that inspires people and feeds their creativity," highlighted Golob.

Courtesy image

