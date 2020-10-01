Greenhouse Expands Illinois Footprint With New Dispensary In Northbrook

Greenhouse Group is launching yet another store in Illinois, just a month following the adult-use dispensary opening in Skokie.

The news store — located at 755 Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook — would offer a wide range of cannabis products, including lower, vapes, extracts/oils, topicals, concentrates, and edibles.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.

Mitch Kahn, the company's CEO, said that they are "excited to further expand our presence in our native state of Illinois with this Northbrook location, offering our unparalleled expertise in providing customers safe, hand-selected and locally-grown cannabis products."

The company is dedicated to customers' education on the benefits of cannabis, explained Greenhouse's COO Matt Darin.

"The Greenhouse experience enhances the communities we serve, and we're proud to have created an in-dispensary experience that is inclusive and welcoming to people from all walks of life," added Darin.

The company said Thursday it has filled 46 new jobs by launching the new retail location.

In addition, Greenhouse Northbrook would operate under the Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF) umbrella and branding once final regulatory approval Is obtained.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company acquired GR Companies Inc., which is doing business as Grassroots, in July.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.