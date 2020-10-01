fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.68
274.16
+ 1.32%
DIA
+ 0.12
277.01
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 1.67
332.65
+ 0.5%
TLT
+ 0.26
163.00
+ 0.16%
GLD
+ 1.87
175.23
+ 1.06%

Greenhouse Expands Illinois Footprint With New Dispensary In Northbrook

Jelena Martinovic
Oct 01, 2020 6:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Greenhouse Group is launching yet another store in Illinois, just a month following the adult-use dispensary opening in Skokie.

The news store — located at 755 Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook — would offer a wide range of cannabis products, including lower, vapes, extracts/oils, topicals, concentrates, and edibles. 

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.

Mitch Kahn, the company's CEO, said that they are "excited to further expand our presence in our native state of Illinois with this Northbrook location, offering our unparalleled expertise in providing customers safe, hand-selected and locally-grown cannabis products." 

The company is dedicated to customers' education on the benefits of cannabis, explained Greenhouse's COO Matt Darin.

"The Greenhouse experience enhances the communities we serve, and we're proud to have created an in-dispensary experience that is inclusive and welcoming to people from all walks of life," added Darin.

The company said Thursday it has filled 46 new jobs by launching the new retail location.

In addition, Greenhouse Northbrook would operate under the Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF) umbrella and branding once final regulatory approval Is obtained.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company acquired GR Companies Inc., which is doing business as Grassroots, in July.

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Entrepreneurship Retail Sales Small Business Markets General

Related Articles

Christina Lake Cannabis Debuts On CSE

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. has begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.  The Vancouver-based producer of cannabis flower, oil cannabinoids, and hemp-based extracts and derivatives began trading on Thursday, Oct. 1, under the ticker symbol "CLC." read more

Lil Wayne's GKUA Products On Shelves In Michigan

GKUA Ultra Premium announced Thursday its debut in Michigan. read more

Jushi's Revenue Increases 61% Sequentially To $24M

Multi-state cannabis and hemp operator Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF) disclosed Thursday preliminary financial results for the third quarter of this fiscal year, read more

Ayr Strategies Expands Operations, Acquires Assets In Ohio and Pennsylvania

Ayr Strategies (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRSF) confirmed Thursday that it has expanded its cultivation and processing capacities by acquiring some assets in read more

Managers Explain Their Cannabis ETFs: YOLO

By Natan Ponieman and Javier Hasse. In this four-part series, Benzinga takes an exclusive look at some of the highest valued, US-traded cannabis ETFs. read more