fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.34
274.51
+ 1.2%
DIA
+ 1.87
275.26
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 2.83
331.49
+ 0.85%
TLT
-0.16
163.42
-0.1%
GLD
+ 2.12
174.98
+ 1.2%

Ayr Strategies Expands Operations, Acquires Assets In Ohio and Pennsylvania

Jelena Martinovic
Oct 01, 2020 3:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Ayr Strategies (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRSFconfirmed Thursday that it has expanded its cultivation and processing capacities by acquiring some assets in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The Toronto-based company opted to debut in Ohio by purchasing an operational processing facility it also agreed to manage.

In addition, the Ohio-based cultivation facility spanning 58,000 square feet is in the build-out phase.

Ayr agreed to pay US$18.2 million in exchange. The price tag includes $10.2 million of cash and $8 million in convertible seller notes.

The company also welcomed Pennsylvania’s grower-processor to its portfolio.

It agreed to buy the 38,400 square feet cultivation and extraction facility with an option to expand to 74,000 square feet for $20.8 million, including $16.7 million in cash, $2.1 million in stock, and $2.0 million in seller notes.

“We look forward to further expanding our presence in Pennsylvania and into Ohio – two robust cannabis markets poised for significant growth,” noted Jon Sandelman, chairman and CEO.

In addition, Ayr is operating in two additional states, including Massachusetts and Nevada.

Once acquisitions are finalized, the company would have access to over 35 million people.

“These transactions and our expanded presence in four key cannabis markets places Ayr squarely among the top multi-state operators in the U.S., and enables us to generate significant value for our shareholders,” added Sandelman.

Meantime, Ayr recently shook up its leadership team by welcoming Glenn Isaacson to its board of directors and hiring Megan Kulick to helm Investor Relations and Karen Rinaldi to oversee Human Resources.

Courtesy image

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing

Related Articles

Managers Explain Their Cannabis ETFs: YOLO

By Natan Ponieman and Javier Hasse. In this four-part series, Benzinga takes an exclusive look at some of the highest valued, US-traded cannabis ETFs. read more

Harvest Health, Columbia Care Each Open Dispensaries

Cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) is cutting the ribbon on its newest medical dispensary in Pennsylvania. read more

Green Growth's Interim CEO Randy Whitaker Resigns

Green Growth Brands Inc., which has been experiencing shake-ups for months due to the current health crisis, confirmed that Randy Whitaker resigned from the interim chief executive officer's role. read more

Green Hygienics Hires Boustead Securities, Considers M&A Opportunities

Hemp company Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) has hired investment banking firm Boustead Securities LLC to help explore a range of options to boost shareholder value. read more

Marijuana Company of America Withdraws From JV With Global Hemp Group

Hemp and cannabis company Marijuana Company of America Inc. read more