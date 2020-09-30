Exclusive: 'Pharm To Table' — A New Cannabis Show By Beard Bros Pharms, Greenbox Robotics

Beard Bros Pharms Cultivation is launching a new digital series that seeks to dive deep into the cannabis industry.

The multimedia company, led by brothers Jeff and Bill Levers, produced Pharm to Table — a show hosted by Greenbox Robotics CEO Zack Johnson. The show will feature Johson in conversation with some of the leading brains “behind the buds, the farmers in the fields, and the many indispensable characters from your favorite dispensaries to cut through the smoke and get to the root of this complex cannabis world.”

The team shared the first episode for its exclusive release on Benzinga.

The episode takes place after hours, in one of the highest foot trafficked dispensaries in California, ERBA Markets. General manager Jay Handal goes into the changes in retail due to COVID-19, the crippling taxes on cannabis, the rise of Select Oil, the fall of Genius, the greed at the top of corporate giants like MedMen, cultivation strategies, and why cannabis is not a gateway drug, but rather a solution to opioid addiction.

"Our intention with Pharm to Table is to highlight the many companies, brands, and behind the scenes operators that are doing amazing works everyday while dealing with the extraordinary challenges of the legal cannabis industry," said Jeff Levers, of Beard Bros Pharms.

"We began aggregating the most relevant cannabis news in 2017, then expanded out to creating our own written form content in 2019. It's only natural to move into the realm of digital content so Beard Bros Pharms can continue to provide the most value to consumers new and old alike," he concluded.

