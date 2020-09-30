Video: Radio Free Cannabis - Canadian Public Companies: Allies Or Interlopers?

Coming to you from high (very HIGH) in the hills of Oakland, California, hosted by Steve DeAngelo, "the father of the legal cannabis industry," Radio Free Cannabis is the voice of the global cannabis freedom movement.

Translated into 195 different languages, RFC features news, discussion, and commentary of interest to people who love the cannabis plant and understand it as a force for peace and justice. Today there are hundreds of millions of us on Planet Earth, and collectively we are larger than all but the largest nations.

If all of us who love cannabis can figure out how to talk to each other, and how to take common action, we can change this world into the one we all really want to live in.

Catalyzing that dialog and building that decision-making structure is the mission of Radio Free Cannabis.

Episode 17 - Canadian Public Companies: Allies Or Interlopers?

Paul Rosen played a key role at the very beginning of the birth of the Canadian cannabis industry. He was a founder of Pharma Can Capital, which is now known as the Cronos Group, one of the earliest huge successes in Canada. Since then he has been one of the most active investors in global cannabis, and a trusted advisor to some of the most powerful companies. Paul’s other cannabis ventures include Tidal Royalty, BreakWater Venture Capital, and Global Go. Unlike a lot of the new suits, Paul has a personal relationship with the plant and has a wealth of knowledge to offer any aspiring cannabis-conscious corporate executive.

