Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Growth's Interim CEO Randy Whitaker Resigns
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
Green Growth's Interim CEO Randy Whitaker Resigns

Green Growth Brands Inc., which has been experiencing shake-ups for months due to the current health crisis, confirmed that Randy Whitaker resigned from the interim chief executive officer's role.

The decision is effective Wednesday, Sept. 30, the press release said.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company thanked Whitaker for his contributions.

Until the appointment of Whitaker's replacement, some of the Company's front office and operations employees would undertake his duties, reporting directly to the board of directors, GGB noted.

Meantime, earlier this year, the company disclosed its intention to place its CBD businesses into receivership on the heels of the resignation of CEO Peter Horvath.

Moreover, in March, the GGB shut down its CBD business, including mall-based CBD kiosks and CBD e-commerce platform.

The company also opted to lay off some of its employees.

And, while Green Growth spokesman told Green Market Report that the company compensated for the time they worked, some of the employees from the Seventh Sense CBD kiosk revealed that the Company initially notified them that "it can't compensate their back pay."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GGBXF)

Psychedelics Company HAVN Debuts On CSE
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD Green Growth Brands Inc. Interim CEOCannabis News Management Markets

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$335.84
3.41
+ 1.03%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.66
-0.1098
- 1.02%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.32
0.0169
+ 0.39%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.41
0.0059
+ 0.06%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 210 stocks
see all