Green Hygienics Hires Boustead Securities, Considers M&A Opportunities

Hemp company Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) has hired investment banking firm Boustead Securities LLC to help explore a range of options to boost shareholder value.

Boustead focuses on advising clients on matters related to mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital raises and restructuring assignments.

Green Hygienics CEO Ron Loudoun said Wednesday that Boustead has overseen over 1,000 transactions during "their collective last thirty-five years and are nationally recognized."

"They have decades of collective expertise advising in merger & acquisitions, junior exchange and NASDAQ IPOs, marketing, regulatory filings and a full gamut of investment banking and capital markets services," he added.

Boustead Managing Director Eli Ansari said the firm is "looking forward" to collaborating with San Diego-based Green Hygienics.

"GRYN has the potential, with the current assets in place, to grow millions of pounds of biomass each year," stated Ansari.

In April, the Californian hemp branding company received the USDA Organic seal for its 824-acre Sol Valley Ranch, which has 400,000 square feet of greenhouse space.

"The demand for an organic product is growing rapidly with increasing consumer concerns around product efficacy," commented Loudoun on the obtaining of the seal, calling it "a clear strategic advantage and separates the company from the vast majority of the sector."

