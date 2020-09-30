Market Overview

Harvest Health, Columbia Care Each Open Dispensaries
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 6:01pm   Comments
Cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) is cutting the ribbon on its newest medical dispensary in Pennsylvania.

The store — located at 20269 Route 19 N, in Cranberry Township — is its sixth retail location in The Keystone State.

"We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets," Harvest Health's CEO Steve White stated Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in June, the Phoenix-based company closed its dispensary sale to High Times Holding Corp.

The deal, worth $61.5 million, secured to High Times eight Harvest Health's dispensaries.

Last week, the Los Angeles-based company allegedly lost the leases for the two San Francisco cannabis properties, which were a part of the retail acquisition from the Arizona multistate operator, as Marijuana Business Daily reported.

Columbia Care Opens Dispensaries In Miami And Brandon

Separately, Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) also opted to launch additional retail spaces in Florida.

The newly opened store, located at 12083 SW 117 Avenue in Miami, would open on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The opening of the store located at 2116 W Brandon Blvd in Brandon is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.

"We are excited to continue expanding our services and products to Florida residents," Arnetra Shettleworth, VP of Operations at Columbia Care, said Wednesday.

"As of October, Columbia Care will have dispensaries in 12 locations across the state, making it one of Columbia Care's largest markets," added Shettleworth.

Earlier this month, the New York-based company announced the finalization of The Green Solution's acquisition.

The price tag included Columbia Care's 33.2 million shares valued at C$4.35, US$15 million in secured debt, and a US$15 million seller's note.

Courtesy image

