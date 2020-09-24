Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VerdeMed Expands In Latin America With CBD Treatment, New Exec Team
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2020 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
VerdeMed Expands In Latin America With CBD Treatment, New Exec Team

Canadian cannabis startup VerdeMed has been expanding across Latin America.

Over the last few months, the company started selling CBD products to select patients in Brazil, won four public bids to supply local governments with cannabis-derived products, and closed a deal to supply its products to Chile as well.

In its most recent move, VerdeMed developed and launched its first in-house medical cannabis product. Dubbed Sativyl, this product is a generic alternative to GW Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: GWPH)’s Sativex. Containing both THC and CBD, it is used to treat spasticity, or muscular hypertonia, associated to multiple sclerosis.

“It was because of this product that it all started. We have been developing the formulation in Canada for two years, since the company’s inception,” Jairo Koda, director of operations at VerdeMed, told Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

The company assures Sativyl will cost between 20% and 30% less than Sativex.

Applications for the approval of Sativyl has been filed in Peru and Brazil.

More To Come

CEO Jose Bacellar told Benzinga that VerdeMed is far from done in Latin America. The company plans to register a line of derma-cosmetic products in Colombia; scale-up its Chilean operations with “bulk” shipments; develop an entry strategy for the Mexican market – after new regulatory framework comes into effect; and file another dossier in Brazil for a formulation that’s equivalent to GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex.

The company has four additional formulations under development in Canada. Bacellar expects them to hit the market in 2021.

In order to implement the business strategy, VerdeMed has brought on senior cannabis executives with prior experience at Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQX: KHRNF). Luis Chavez M.D. will be joining the company to manage the Mexican market; Oscar Gutierrez will focus on Colombia; and Patrício Aguirre will oversee the market in Chile.

“One cannot aspire to capturing the massive business opportunities emerging from the largest economies in LatAm without solid boots-on-the-ground, experienced leadership teams,” Fabio Lampugnani, Verdemed’s LatAm managing director concluded. “I believe we are building a talented executive leadership at par with VerdeMed’s growth ambitions and plans.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe, including VerdeMed, during Benzinga’s third Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + GWPH)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 23, 2020
Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference And The CBD Show Announce Partnership To Further Promote Cannabis Events
The Rise Of The Cannabis Industry – But What About Its Players?
Regulators Approve GW Pharmaceuticals' Cannabis-based Epidyolex In Australia
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coronavirus Vaccine Updates From J&J & MediciNova, Australian Regulatory Nod For GW Pharma
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CBD José BacellarCannabis News Penny Stocks Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.57
-0.1799
- 1.67%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.33
-0.0601
- 1.37%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$325.06
2.52
+ 0.78%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$10.45
0.07
+ 0.67%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 210 stocks
see all