Cannabis Company AltMed Enters Canadian Market Via Shoppers Drug Mart Deal

Cannabis company AltMed Enterprises announced Wednesday that it is expanding into Canada.

AltMed has secured a national licensing agreement for distribution of its MÜV products at 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies.

“Canada is mature cannabis marketplace with sophisticated consumers, so we are thrilled to be able to offer our award-winning MÜV line north of the border,” said AltMed CEO Mike Smullen. “Our MÜV EnCaps products are for patients who prioritize a smoke-free delivery method that is both long-lasting and fast-acting.”

AltMed is partnering with Alberta-based Atlas Growers for this licensing deal. Atlas Thrive – Powered by MÜV will roll out across Canada in the fourth quarter with a variety of product formats including transdermal patches, transdermal gels, tinctures and capsules all using the patented EnCaps technology.

AltMed currently operates 25 MÜV dispensaries in Florida and one in Phoenix, Arizona.