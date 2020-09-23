Federal Prohibition Leaves Cannabis Businesses In Oregon Handicapped Amid Wildfires

Small businesses in Oregon affected by wildfires are being offered disaster assistance loans.

That is, unless, your business is cannabis related.

According to Marijuana Moment, marijuana-related businesses are being excluded from the Small Business Administration's application process due to federal prohibition.

"Marijuana businesses are not eligible to apply for SBA disaster loans," SBA spokesperson Carol Chastang told the publication. Agriculture businesses, including hemp farms, are also sidelined, no matter the crop's legal status.

People involved in a marijuana or hemp business whose primary residence is destroyed by the fires are eligible for the relief program.

"However, they would be ineligible for SBA assistance if they were running the marijuana business out of their home," Chastang explained.

So far, the ongoing wildfires have devastated seven cannabis business and at least a dozen buisinesses reported damage, Oregon Live reports.

In response, some companies and individuals partnered to help the affected residents, forming relief funds, such as the Jackson County Fire Relief Fund, created in collaboration between Curaleaf Oregon, Select, Jim Belushi, Belushi's Farm, and a coalition of local cannabis companies.