Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several cannabis companies such as Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) are trading lower following fourth-quarter earnings results from Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), which reported a decline in sales from the prior year and provided a soft outlook.

Aurora's stock was trading down 24.6% at $5.52 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $59.04 and a 52-week low of $5.30.

Canopy Growth's stock was trading down 6.61% at $14.98. The company has a 52-week high of $25.97 and a 52-week low of $9.

Tilray's stock was trading down 9.31% at $4.87. The company has a 52-week high of $27.24 and a 52-week low of $2.43.

Cronos' stock was trading down 4.8% at $5.05. The company has a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $4.