Curaleaf Partners With Belushi's Farm To Introduce New Vape Pen

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), which recently hit the milestone of reaching 90 stores in the U.S., is now collaborating with actor and cannabis entrepreneur Jim Belushi.

According to Wednesday's update, Curaleaf's Select brand teamed up with Belushi's Farm to launch a vape pen.

The new product would be available exclusively in Oregon.

Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf plans to release the limited-edition product with the Captain Jack's strain, cultivated at Belushi's Farm.

Besides Curaleaf's Portland dispensary, the product would be available at select dispensaries across The Beaver State.

Curaleaf President Joe Bayern said the "goal with Select is to put the consumer first and deliver the best possible experience."

Captain Jack's strain may be familiar with to those who have seen "Growing Belushi," a three-part Discovery series documenting Belushi's farm work.

The "According to Jim" star highlighted that this strain "has never been tweaked in a laboratory or compromised, making it a perfect match for Select's unparalleled quality."

"After working to perfect his strain, which has roots in Afghanistan's 4,000-year-old traditions, Captain Jack is working with Belushi's Farm and Select to turn this legendary strain into oil," Belushi said.

Belushi runs the 93 acres cannabis farm in Oregon and has recently partnered with Grassroots Cannabis to introduce Blues Brothers x Grassroots featuring Bubba Diagonal strain.

The actor was recently featured on Benzinga.com, where he stated that his mission in the cannabis business is "to break even — because the purpose, the power of this plant, serves the greater good."

Courtesy image