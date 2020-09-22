Market Overview

Why Aurora Cannabis Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
Why Aurora Cannabis Is Trading Higher Today

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading higher on Tuesday in anticipation of the company's fourth-quarter earnings results, which are scheduled after the close today.

On Monday, Jefferies upgraded Aurora from Underperform to Hold and cut his price target from $10.51 to $6.53.

See Also: Jefferies Upgrades Aurora And Tilray, Says Valuations, Estimates 'Now More Realistic'

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, Aurora has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 25 countries.

Aurora Cannabis shares were trading up 17% at $7.40 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.88 and a 52-week low of $5.30.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

